St Helens look set to be without half-back Jonny Lomax for a prolonged period after he was referred to an RFL tribunal – with four Super League players also suspended: but Sam Lisone is not one of them.

The Saints star will head to a tribunal on Tuesday evening after a Grade E Head Contact charge which could see him banned for a number of matches if found guilty.

Lomax was charged following an incident in the Saints’ heavy defeat to Leigh Leopards on Friday night, and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Another one of Lomax’s team-mates will also be missing this week, after Mark Percival was given a one-match ban for a Grade B Head Contact charge.

Castleford’s Liam Horne will miss their next two matches after a Grade C Head Contact charge, while Catalans’ Tariq Sims is another who could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after being charged twice.

He has received a one-match ban for Grade B Head Contact – but will also face a tribunal after a serious Grade F charge of lifting an injured player during their win over Hull FC.

Hull KR’s Matty Storton is the other player suspended; he has been banned for one match after a Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour charge.

However, Lisone has not been banned after being cleared of an incident involving Huddersfield’s Olly Russell on Thursday evening.

Lisone was placed on report after appearing to use his elbow to lead into a tackle with Russell – but he will face no further action, and is free to feature for the Rhinos this week.

