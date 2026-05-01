St Helens have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final with Wigan Warriors after Kyle Feldt was ruled out of the contest.

The winger was forced from the field for a head injury assessment early in the second half and ultimately failed it, meaning he could not return for the game and will subsequently be stood down for next week’s last four showdown.

It’s an untimely blow for Paul Rowley’s side, who are now without their top try-scorer for their biggest game of the season so far.

Feldt has impressed this year, scoring 11 tries in nine games, but Saints will now have to reshuffle their backline when they take on the Warriors next Saturday.

With both Jack Welsby and Nene Macdonald making a return to action in the game with York, Saints do have some options in the area, though they do still remain without Mark Percival and Deon Cross, as well as Feldt.

It provides Rowley with another selection conundrum, with Welsby’s return posing questions around the spine. Tristan Sailor has caught the eye at fullback during Welsby’s absence, though it was the England star who was given that berth in the opening round of the season before he dislocated his shoulder, ruling him out for over two months.

Saints, who are joint top of Super League after ten rounds, have managed to start the season superbly despite a number of long-term injuries throughout the season. They still remain without some long-term absentees, such as Jacob Host and Curtis Sironen.

But now they have another issue to contend with ahead of the most important game of the season to date.