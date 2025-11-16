St Helens head into a new era in 2026 with Paul Rowley at the helm – and the Saints coach has some major decisions on his hands about what his strongest team looks like.

There have been a handful of new recruits – but not all of them are likely to go straight into Rowley’s first-choice 17. In fact, his biggest challenge is resolving the spine issues that plagued the latter part of Paul Wellens’ time in charge of the club.

So how could the Saints line up if everyone is fit and available? Here’s how we see their best 17 so far..

1. Jack Welsby

It’s a difficult call to consider first up given how the Saints have three top fullbacks in the 17 we’ve put together here. But we’ve gone with Welsby, who needs some level of continuity in his game after being moved all across the field in 2025. Give him a run at fullback – long-term.

2. Owen Dagnall

It’s a tough one in the three-quarters, because the Saints are stacked full of options in truth. We’ve left who many would be considering as first-choice in Lewis Murphy out because the emergence of Owen Dagnall means he’s likely to get afforded a run.

3. Harry Robertson

It’s the same in the centres: no Deon Cross, and no place for recent recruit from Wigan in Jacob Douglas. Instead, it’s almost impossible to leave out the brilliance of Robertson, who had a stunning breakthrough season in 2025 and looks ready to command a starting spot in the Saints 17 week in, week out.

4. Mark Percival

A pretty straightforward choice. If fit, Mark Percival is definitely in the Saints’ best 17.

5. Kyle Feldt

There will be plenty of competition on the wings but it’s hard to imagine that Feldt would be a bystander if he were fit and available.

6. Tristan Sailor

Into the halves, and some difficult decisions. But the Saints need to decide on a position for Sailor and keep him there. We’ve gone with stand-off, due to the fact Welsby is the number one. He could still thrive in the halves if given a platform to play.

7. George Whitby

Next up is probably a really contentious decision for some people: but surely it’s time for Whitby to step up and lead the Saints attack – especially under Rowley, a coach with whom he could really thrive. If not now, when?

8. Alex Walmsley

The next two picks are pretty much straightforward – there’s no way Walmsley isn’t leading the Saints pack in 2026.

9. Daryl Clark

And Clark, who himself merited a call-up into the England squad for the Ashes, is another who will definitely be a firm part of Rowley’s plans.

10. David Klemmer

The other front row option is up for debate, and with Klemmer taking it after his arrival, you may wonder what that means for Matty Lees. We’ve found a role elsewhere for him..

11. Matt Whitley

Saints’ first-choice back rowers from 2026 will remain the same. That means Whitley takes one side..

12. Curtis Sironen

..and veteran forward Sironen nabs the other.

13. Matty Lees

The Morgan Knowles replacement that’s the burning issue for the Saints? The answer may be under their noses all along. Lees is more than capable of playing that role, which has evolved to suit his game in recent years. He may not be quite on Knowles’ level but in terms of middles, there are few better in the English game.

Subs: Joe Shorrocks, Jonny Lomax, George Delaney, Noah Stephens

There are plenty of options to go at on the bench. Right now, Jonny Lomax’s best role may be in the 14 shirt and offering cover for Clark and across the spine. New recruit Shorrocks probably goes into the 17 somewhere, while young forwards George Delaney and Noah Stephens have a chance of being regulars under Rowley.