St Helens star’s NRL switch confirmed with contract length revealed

St Helens have finally confirmed Morgan Knowles’ exit to the NRL in 2026, after the England international agreed a two-year deal to reunite with Kristian Woolf at the Dolphins.

Speculation over Knowles‘ future has been rife for weeks. He had admitted he wanted his future resolved and clarified before the new Super League season began, but confirmation has now finally arrived that he will end his association with the club he joined as a 14-year-old.

That is because Knowles will sign for the Dolphins and deal the Saints a major blow on the recruitment front, with one of their best homegrown players departing for Australia in the prime of his career.

“St Helens is my club, I was welcomed with open arms as a kid, and I’ve gone from being a young lad to the man I am now and that’s because of all the people involved at the club. Everyone has influenced me as a player in my career and as a person, and I’ll forever be grateful to the club for everything they’ve given me and my family.

“My decision to move on is not something that I took lightly. When the opportunity came up, I did not wish to regret anything when the time comes to retire. I didn’t want any ifs, buts, or maybes in my mind, and it’s an opportunity for my family to experience a different way of life too.

“However, it is really hard because I believe in this group we have at Saints and that this year, and in the years ahead, we are going to continue competing for trophies. I know there is success on the horizon. To step away from all my friends and such a good place to play, it is extremely hard.”

Woolf admitted he was thrilled to get Knowles’ signature over the line.

“Morgan is one of the hardest-working players I have had the privilege to deal with,” Woolf said.

“His four Super League titles and one Challenge Cup victory prove that he knows what it takes to win and is just the kind of player we want here at the Dolphins.”

