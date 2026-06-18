St Helens star’s injury could be ‘measured in years’ in grim update

Paul Rowley has admitted Noah Stephens’ lay-off could be managed in years rather than months due to the severity of his injury.

Stephens suffered a serious injury in Saints’ defeat to Castleford last month, failing a HIA. However, the severity of the injury is beyond a regular concussion.

Stephens has not played since then, and at this point can’t even drive, as the Saints coach provided an update.

“It is a complex issue, so I think the club’s going to put something out just to give some clarity around that, or as much clarity as we can give, because it’s nerve damage.

“It’s a slow process, the outcomes aren’t clear, we have to adapt and move as things present themselves, so it’s a really troublesome and potentially bad injury.

“We’re hoping that it’s the best side of that injury, but it’s a tricky one, and the worst side is very, very long-term and measured in years, and the best side is short-term, measured in months, and that would be three, six, and then start rehabbing, so it’s season.”

Rowley admitted to being devastated for Stephens, having been impressed with the 21-year-old since his arrival at the club.

“He’s probably the person I’ve been most excited about since joining this club.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him, and more importantly, about him being a promising player, he’s a promising person, he’s an absolute diamond of a lad, and he’s a cracking player, he works hard, he listens, he’s receptive, he’s coachable, and he’s absolutely fearless.”

“He’s unorthodox in how he plays, he’s got leg speed, and so I really like him. Two things for me, the sooner he’s better, because I like having him around as a guy, will be great for me, and the sooner he’s better, because I want him in the team, will be great also.

“Ultimately, I just care about him and him being fit and well as soon as possible.”

Explaining the timeframe, Rowley admitted: “Well I think we’re not at that stage yet. I think rehab then it’s all systems go with the club, but I think to get to the point of rehab is various hurdles to jump in terms of getting feeling back, getting sensations in different parts of his arm which he’s not got yet and ultimately he can’t drive.

“There’s complexities in more ways than one, but I’m with you, the sooner he’s in this club, I don’t care what he’s doing, even if he’s just sat with us in the coach’s room, the better for everybody, because he’s a pleasure to have around.”