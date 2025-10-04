St Helens winger Jon Bennison’s career with the club has been brought to a heartbreaking end after he failed a head injury assessment on Saturday evening.

The Saints have already confirmed that Bennison, a mainstay of their side in recent years, would leave the club at the end of the 2025 season. It seemed as though he had already played his last game for the club having headed out on loan to Widnes Vikings in the latter part of the season.

However, injuries to the likes of Kyle Feldt, Owen Dagnall and Lewis Murphy afforded Bennison a late chance to finish his career in a Saints shirt in some style. He scored a crucial try in last weekend’s dramatic victory at Leeds Rhinos, too.

But he will not feature for the club again now. Bennison was injured in a heavy contact against Hull KR on Saturday evening, going off for a HIA within the opening ten minutes.

That was a HIA that Bennison subsequently failed, with news coming midway through the first half that he would not return.

It meant that even if the Saints reached the Grand Final, Bennison would not be allowed to feature – meaning he has played his final game for the club.

It is a heartbreaking end to his time with the club, with no confirmation yet about where he will be playing in the 2026 season after his exit was already confirmed.

