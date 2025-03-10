Ex-St Helens favourite turned Halifax head coach Kyle Eastmond has waxed lyrical over youngster George Whitby, who turned out on dual-registration for the Panthers over the weekend.

Having crossed the whitewash on debut in Super League against Hull KR last August, and then again when Paul Wellens’ side took on community club West Hull in the Challenge Cup earlier this year, 18-year-old Whitby is very highly-rated on Merseyside.

The half-back was handed a new long-term deal by the Red V ahead of 2025, tying him down until the end of 2028.

And he has now played two Championship games for dual-registration partners Fax, stealing the show as they retained their 100%-winning start to the campaign in the second tier on Sunday by beating York 18-10 away from home.

GEORGE WHITBY NEXTGEN: Meet the former Burnley FC footballer St Helens have high half-back hopes for

St Helens starlet earns rave reviews from former Knowsley Road favourite after scintillating performance

Eastmond, who scored a remarkable 433 points in a Saints shirt between 2007 and 2011 before making a move into rugby union, was appointed as the Panthers’ new boss ahead of 2025.

He watched Whitby score a stunning try at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon having led Fax round the park impeccably throughout the contest.

Speaking to the club’s media about Whitby and his potential after their win at York, the 35-year-old said: The try was outstanding, but even putting that aside, I thought his performance (was excellent) at 18 years old coming in.

“He’s (only) had a couple of sessions with the lads here and there, and he was directing them around. His kicking game, his composure… he took on information and delivered.

“St Helens have got a great player there, and I’m glad he’s enjoyed himself and had a good game. Hopefully it’s helped him in his development.”

Saints’ link-up with the Championship club has proven fruitful for both parties thus far, with the Super League side sending Konrad Hurrell, Owen Dagnall and Whitby to The Shay among others.

Fax boss Eastmond continued: “I’d imagine (the performance will put Whitby on Paul Wellens’ radar), and it should. He’s a great young man and obviously a great player.

“It’s not for us to decide (whether he’ll stay with us), we just keep turning up and trying to work hard.

“If we get the chance to use George, or even Owen (Dagnall) like last week, then we’ll look to do it.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Halifax Panthers boss issues Konrad Hurrell update following injury in Championship clash