St Helens star backed for Ashes call-up as position switch mooted

St Helens star Mark Percival has been backed to put himself in the conversion for an England recall and potentially feature in this year’s Ashes series.

Percival has been arguably the Saints’ player of the season so far in 2025, despite an inconsistent year on the whole for Paul Wellens’ side.

He was sensational last weekend as they hammered Catalans Dragons and ahead of tonight’s trip to Huddersfield, his head coach believes he is playing well enough to be in Shaun Wane’s thinking for the end of the season.

Percival has six England caps to his name, the last of which came all the way back in 2018.

But Wellens told Love Rugby League: “I can’t speak for Shaun and his coaching team but I know that playing the Australians, that’s as tough as you’re ever going to get.

“Mark has shown throughout his career that he knows how to perform in big games. I’m sure that if he continues to play how he has been doing then he will be in the conversation.”

The Saints boss admitted this week he has considered moving Percival out of the centres on Friday evening to cover for the loss of Matt Whitley, who is unavailable after failing a HIA last weekend.

A late call on Jake Wingfield will be made but if he is not ready, Percival could be a rotational option.

“It’s something we’ve discussed, but it’d be difficult to move him when you consider the form he’s in at centre. But we’ve had those discussions.

“The biggest compliment I could pay him is that he’s happy to play in any position for us. He’s one of the form players in the competition though and to move him would be tough.

“Your true character shows up in tough times. It’s really easy to play well and win when things are going well but characters like Percy when it’s going tough show you what they’re made of.”