St Helens star attracts transfer interest from Super League rivals

St Helens star Tristan Sailor could be set for a possible exit from the club – after it emerged his services had been offered to rival clubs, and there was interest in a possible deal for the utility.

Sailor only signed a new three-year deal with the Saints five months ago, in June. However, the club are embarking on a major off-season rebuild under Kevin Walters, with a number of big names offered to clubs already.

And now, Sailor is the next player Love Rugby League can reveal whose services have been circulated to clubs to tempt the waters over any possible interest for a move elsewhere.

Tristan Sailor offered to Super League clubs

Love Rugby League has been informed by numerous clubs across Super League that Sailor is one of an increasing number of overseas and domestic players the Saints have effectively offered up to rivals.

With Kevin Walters already making it public that Jack Welsby would be his first-choice fullback in 2027 and the continued emergence of Harry Robertson as a potential starter at half-back, it had left queries over where exactly Sailor would fit into Walters’ plans ahead of his arrival in England.

Sailor can still play multiple positions across the backline and could offer utility value for Walters, something he did while the pair were together at Brisbane Broncos.

But it is understood the Saints have informed clubs that Sailor is available should there be sufficient interest. Furthermore, it is understood at least one club has held tentative talks with the player over a deal.

But at this stage, it has been stressed no exit has been sealed.

St Helens’ squad overhaul for 2027

The Saints look set to line up very differently come Round 1 of the 2027 season for Walters’ first game in charge of the club.

They have already had a big turnover of players both in and out, while there are more likely to follow in the coming weeks when Walters arrives in England.

Love Rugby League has already revealed how Shane Wright and Joe Shorrocks have been made available for transfer despite being under contract.

Lewis Murphy is another name whose future has been in the public domain, with speculation elsewhere the winger could be available to leave despite also signing a long-term deal last year.

And there is now a possibility another of their frontline stars in Sailor could be also set for an uncertain winter.