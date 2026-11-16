St Helens’ stance on Kevin Walters keeping Australia job confirmed

St Helens have no issues with Kevin Walters remaining Australia coach should he wish to combine the two roles in 2027, opening the door for him to remain in charge of the Kangaroos.

Walters’ contract with the ARLC is officially up, after guiding the Kangaroos to a 3-0 Ashes victory in England last year before following that up with success in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

However, the expectation was that Walters would call time on his role with Australia due to the fact he was heading to Super League to take up a long-term contract as head coach of the Saints.

But the prospect of an extension now appears likely – not least due to the Saints’ own position.

St Helens unopposed to Kevin Walters dual-role

Walters is due to arrive in England next week to begin life as the Saints coach. However, it is possible a deal to see him remain in charge of the Kangaroos could be completed before then, after he openly admitted he would be keen to discuss a longer stay in the job.

But Love Rugby League has been told that from the Saints’ perspective at least, they have no concerns over that and would not actively oppose their head coach being in charge of the Kangaroos.

The belief at the Saints is it would be a positive move for Walters to remain as Australia coach while simultaneously leading the club throughout the domestic season. It is seen as a move that would reflect well on the Saints, to have the head coach of the world champions in charge of their first team.

As such, they have already made it clear to the relevant parties that they have no issues with Walters remaining in post should he and the ARLC decide to continue their relationship.

The prospect of there being no mid-season internationals next year also makes that decision a lot easier, as it means Walters can fully focus on St Helens. He would likely return to Australia for a period at the end of 2027 anyway, as is traditionally the case for all overseas players and coaches in England. So the fact he may do that and lead Australia in the Pacific Championships is of no concern to the Saints’ hierarchy.

Walters decision on Kangaroos imminent

A decision on who leads Australia in 2027 and beyond is expected in short order.

Walters admitted after the final that he would have talks this week with the relevant parties about a new deal with the Kangaroos – but at that stage, it was unclear whether the Saints would try and intervene.

“I’ll keep coaching; I’ve gotta go to St Helens, which I’m really excited about,” he said after the win over New Zealand. “And we’ll see what happens with the Kangaroos stuff after tomorrow or the next few days.”

But Love Rugby League can reveal the Saints have already confirmed they have no issues should Peter V’landys and the ARLC wish to pursue talks with Walters over him remaining in the job.