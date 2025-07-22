St Helens still remain confident they can complete a deal to sign Josh Papalii despite fresh speculation he may remain in the NRL with Canberra Raiders in 2026 – with their CEO making a telling admission on his future.

Papalii has been heavily linked with a move to Super League next year with the Saints, who are prepared to table a two-year deal to sign the Raiders icon.

However, his form in 2025 has led to a surprise Queensland recall for the State of Origin decider earlier this month, and fresh reports have now suggested that Canberra could be prepared to offer Papalii a new deal to extend his time with the NRL club.

But the Saints are still confident they are front-runners for his signature, Love Rugby League understands. They have held extensive talks with Papalii and are unaware of suggestions from Australia that the prop is having ‘second thoughts’ over a possible move to Super League.

They are still hopeful they have convinced Papalii to sign on the dotted line in what would be a major acquisition for them, and indeed for Super League.

Furthermore, a new report from the Canberra Times has reinforced that view. Raiders CEO Don Furner has told that publication he is of the understanding that Papalii has agreed a deal to sign overseas in 2026.

All the signs still point to the powerhouse forward being in England next year, with only a definitive change of heart from Papalii opening the door for Canberra to keep him at the club.

But they would likely be unable to offer him a strong enough deal financially to match what the Saints are offering, with the Raiders well down the line with their squad plans for next year.

