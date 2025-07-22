St Helens stance on Josh Papalii deal clear as Canberra break silence on talks

Aaron Bower
Josh Papalii

Josh Papalii continues to star in the NRL.

St Helens still remain confident they can complete a deal to sign Josh Papalii despite fresh speculation he may remain in the NRL with Canberra Raiders in 2026 – with their CEO making a telling admission on his future.

Papalii has been heavily linked with a move to Super League next year with the Saints, who are prepared to table a two-year deal to sign the Raiders icon.

However, his form in 2025 has led to a surprise Queensland recall for the State of Origin decider earlier this month, and fresh reports have now suggested that Canberra could be prepared to offer Papalii a new deal to extend his time with the NRL club.

But the Saints are still confident they are front-runners for his signature, Love Rugby League understands. They have held extensive talks with Papalii and are unaware of suggestions from Australia that the prop is having ‘second thoughts’ over a possible move to Super League.

They are still hopeful they have convinced Papalii to sign on the dotted line in what would be a major acquisition for them, and indeed for Super League.

Furthermore, a new report from the Canberra Times has reinforced that view. Raiders CEO Don Furner has told that publication he is of the understanding that Papalii has agreed a deal to sign overseas in 2026.

All the signs still point to the powerhouse forward being in England next year, with only a definitive change of heart from Papalii opening the door for Canberra to keep him at the club.

But they would likely be unable to offer him a strong enough deal financially to match what the Saints are offering, with the Raiders well down the line with their squad plans for next year.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves swoop for Parramatta Eels forward in immediate deal

👉🏻 Explaining how on-field results could decide promotion and relegation in 2026

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Leigh Super League’s best, Hull 6th but clear winner

👉🏻 Every Super League ever-present left in 2025 with Leeds Rhinos leading way

NRL Canberra Raiders

Related Articles