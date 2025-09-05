St Helens look set to utilise Paul Wellens’ much-promised two fullback plan in the derby against Wigan Warriors: after Jack Welsby was named at 13 for the crucial clash.

Welsby has struggled for his best form since returning from injury with Tristan Sailor shunted to half-back and the wing in the two games since his full return. Welsby initially made his comeback from the bench but has started their games against Hull FC and Hull KR at fullback.

But now, Wellens has rolled the dice and shifted things again – with Welsby surprisingly named at loose-forward in the absence of key forward Morgan Knowles.

Unlikely to play in the pack, it seems more probable that the Saints are going to use both Sailor and Welsby at fullback in attack in a revolutionary move for Super League and the Saints.

It means another tactical reshuffle for the Saints, on a night when the stakes are at their highest against their local rivals.

Kyle Feldt returns on the wing with Sailor going to fullback, with George Whitby remaining as 18th man despite coming on last weekend.

Wigan are boosted by the returns of Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba for the game, with Tyler Dupree dropped to 18th man.

St Helens: Sailor, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Cross, Lomax, Mbe, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Batchelor, Whitley, Welsby. Interchange: Sironen, Bell, Paasi, Burns.

Wigan: Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Hill, O’Neill, Byrne, Walters, Farrell, Ellis. Interchange: Havard, Thompson, Nsemba, Leeming.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR coach launches 359-word attack on disciplinary process as key change demanded

👉🏻 Huddersfield Giants star tipped for shock Leeds Rhinos 2026 switch

👉🏻 Top lawyer issues ‘very bleak’ warning on Salford future after latest court hearing

👉🏻 Women’s Super League suffers big name withdrawal as club pulls out of competition

👉🏻 Exclusive: Hull FC star Sam Eseh lifts lid on mother’s cancer journey in emotional interview