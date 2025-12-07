St Helens spine options assessed with Paul Rowley facing key dilemma

St Helens once again find themselves in a tricky spine dilemma heading into 2026, with Paul Rowley’s squad numbers not giving too much of a hint as to possible solutions.

The consistent chopping and changing of the spine became a big narrative surrounding St Helens towards the end of last season, with the likes of Tristan Sailor, Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax and Moses Mbye changing positions on a near-weekly basis.

To put it simply, Rowley has to find his best combination, and quickly, if they want to improve on last year’s fifth-placed finish.

But, what does the full depth chart look like ahead of the new season? Well, here is our take on exactly that.

Full-back: Jack Welsby, Tristan Sailor

The spine dilemma stems from full-back, with Rowley’s selection here likely to have ramifications right across the unit. As it currently stands, Welsby seems in pole position to slot in here, given he retained the one shirt, but as mentioned above, the shirt numbers don’t give too many clues moving forward. Both men are great full-backs in their own right, and are certainly more suited to the role than anywhere else on the pitch, but having both available does mean they can swap in and out on the pitch.

That sort of tactic was utilised towards the backend of last season, with Paul Wellens’ experimental use of two full-backs, but within Rowley’s system, you would expect them to potentially both float between the halves and full-back depending on the picture presented in front of them. Welsby is more of a distributing threat, able to see pockets of space for those around him, while Sailor’s running threat could come to the fore slightly higher in the line.

Either way, it’s a big call to make, but Welsby does seem to be leading the way so far.

Stand-off: Tristan Sailor, Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax

In a similar way of thinking, Sailor’s retention of the number six jersey suggests he could be seen as a stand-off in 2026, but you would expect him to rotate in and out with Welsby depending on the situation in front of them.

Rowley’s system is very well suited to this rotation. As we saw during his stint at Salford Red Devils, he likes his side to play quick, attacking rugby designed to target space. Within that, he often gave his number six a floating role to make the most of it, with both Brodie Croft and Jayden Nikorima shining as a result, and that could seriously free up both men to hit their straps.

Around them, Lomax will also be in the running to slot in at six, too, given his experience in this role. His handing over of the captaincy to Matty Lees does suggest he won’t be a regular starter this season, but he starred in the number six shirt in both the 2020 and 2021 Grand Finals and was a regular feature here as recently as 2024.

Scrum-half: George Whitby, Jonny Lomax

This seems the year to give George Whitby a crack at running the show from seven, after some impressive displays last season. Rowley also feels like the perfect coach to bring out the very best in Whitby, with numerous youngsters coming on leaps and bounds while working with the former Salford boss. The talk coming out of Saints is that he will not head out on loan this season, rather remaining with the first-team, in an early indication he is set to play a prominent role moving forward.

Lomax could also be an option to slot in at seven, after retaining the shirt again this season.

Hooker: Daryl Clark, Jonny Lomax, Jake Burns, Tristan Sailor

Nine seems more clear-cut, with Daryl Clark expected to again be the starting hooker, but it’s the options around him that offer some intrigue.

There is a suggestion that Lomax will be used in that ‘number 14’ role off the bench for the upcoming season, rotating in and out with Clark in the process, which could be a nice way to get him in the side. Again, his experience will be so crucial for the likes of Whitby, but using him off the bench and at hooker could ensure the youngster also gets proper minutes under his belt at Super League level, which will only benefit him. Lomax’s own skillset, particularly his reading of the game, also mean he could do well at hooker.

Jake Burns could also look to push a claim to feature more regularly this season, while Sailor might also get a run at nine in a similar way to last season.

Loose forward: David Klemmer, Matty Lees, Jake Wingfield, Joe Shorrocks, Leon Cowen

There is a huge Morgan Knowles-sized hole in this St Helens side moving into 2026, but there are some good options to replace him. It seems Saints will again utilise this position as an extra prop on the pitch, rather than your link-play 13, which could lead to David Klemmer, Matty Lees or Jake Wingfield coming into the starting group. Klemmer being handed the vacant shirt also suggests he is viewed as an option here, but we could see a lot of players rotate in and out of this position across the year.

Joe Shorrocks is also an option to feature at 13, and Rowley will know his game inside and out following their time together at Salford, while young gun Leon Cowen could also get some more senior gametime at 13 this season.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 New Leigh recruit lauds Leopards’ Papua New Guinean connection as 2026 targets set

👉🏻 Tex Hoy sends parting message ahead of Australia return

👉🏻 Kevin Sinfield smashes fundraising target for latest 7 in 7 challenge ahead of Headingley return

👉🏻 Ex-Hull FC and Bradford Bulls man handed surprise NRL lifeline after rugby union switch as destination revealed