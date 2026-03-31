St Helens have signed Hull KR pair Bill Leyland and Jordan Dezaria on short-term loans ahead of their Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors amid an ongoing injury crisis.

Maidstone-born Leyland joined KR from London Broncos ahead of the 2025 campaign. In addition to featuring once on loan for Huddersfield Giants last term, he played 13 games across all competitions for the Robins en-route to their treble triumph.

He has so far notched three appearances for Willie Peters’ side this year, and last weekend was their unused 18th man as they thumped Saints 52-10 at Craven Park.

Prop Dezaria meanwhile is yet to make his Rovers debut having joined them in the off-season from fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.

Two hamstring injuries have hampered his progress at Craven Park thus far, and with game time needed for both him and Leyland, the pair have linked up with Saints.

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St Helens draft in Hull KR duo for Good Friday clash amid injury crisis

Hooker Leyland and Dezaria will be thrust straight into the fire of the Good Friday derby against rivals Wigan, bolstering a Saints squad depleted by injuries in the early stages of the new Super League season.

Including Dezaria’s six caps for France on the international stage, between them, the Robins duo boast over 170 games at senior level, with a combined 21 tries.

More than 100 of those appearances have come at Super League level, and having featured for KR’s reserves over the last couple of weeks, Friday afternoon’s derby at the BrewDog Stadium will bring Dezaria’s first senior outing since last September.

As the loan moves were announced, the Robins wrote: “Hull KR wishes Bill and Jordan the best of luck for the game.”