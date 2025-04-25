St Helens have announced the signing of Deon Cross on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Salford, and haven’t paid the Red Devils a penny for his services!

Saints’ desire to bring Cross in has been widely reported for a number of weeks now, with head coach Paul Wellens even leaving a gap in his squad for the versatile back to be drafted in prior to their recent win against Wakefield Trinity.

A deal couldn’t be sorted in time for the 28-year-old in time for that clash, or Thursday night’s game at Warrington Wolves, which Wellens’ side lost 32-18.

But after a couple of weeks of Cross ruling himself out of contention for Salford, an agreement has has now been reached for him to join his hometown club on a contract until the end of the 2027 campaign.

St Helens seal Deon Cross deal as Salford Red Devils transfer fee revealed

Reports had speculated that the deal for Cross was being held up as the two clubs couldn’t agree on the fee involved and/or Salford wanting players from Saints in return.

But Saints’ press release announcing Cross’ arrival at the Totally Wicked Stadium confirmed that neither of those were true, with the outside-back joining on a free.

Cross said: “I’m very excited! I’m really looking forward to pulling on that Red V and it feels quite surreal.

“It feels like a massive, full-circle moment, it’s crazy! I live in the town, this is my hometown club, all my family we are big supporters, and they don’t have to be neutrals anymore!

“This is more than just a club for me, with all the history and the connections I have got between the club and my family. I can’t wait!

“I’ve been a fan growing up, a season ticket holder when I was a young lad, and now being coached by Paul Wellens, who I used to watch when he played at Knowsley Road. I think you have to pinch yourself sometimes.”

‘He’s come full circle, and I know how much it means to him to represent this club’

Blackbrook junior Cross scored 32 tries in 93 appearances for Salford in circa three-and-a-half seasons in Greater Manchester.

Including his one game for England Knights back in 2022, he now has 81 tries on his CV in 184 career games.

Saints head coach Wellens said: “Deon is a great addition to come into our squad and a player I’ve admired for some time.

“It’s a great story, similar to Matt Whitley, as he was a young lad in our system as a junior, and it didn’t quite work out for him.

“Now, he’s come full circle, and I know how much it means to him to represent this club.

“He is comfortable at centre or wing and gives us options, on both sides of the field. He is an athletic player, quick, very competitive, and a top quality person who will fit in really well with the rest of our team.”