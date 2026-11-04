St Helens have confirmed the shock departure of CEO Abi Ekoku with immediate effect – with Ekoku returning to London for personal reasons.

Ekoku only joined the Saints earlier this year, having previously been in place as interim CEO of the Rugby Football League. But now, barely six months on, he has departed.

Ekoku has headed back to London, where his family still reside, with that confirmed by the Saints as the reason for his exit.

St Helens confirm Ekoku exit

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “We sincerely thank Abi for his contributions to the club during what has been a very challenging year. In particular, we appreciate the personal sacrifices made by him due to his family residing in London. We wish him every success for the future, and he remains very much a friend of the club.

“We have great confidence in Joe successfully taking over the reins as COO of the club, given his 20 years to date on our Board of Directors, along with his deep experience in owning and running his own businesses.

“The management changes also follow on from and reflect an organisational demarcation of the rugby and commercial sides of the business, which have been implemented recently to meet the growing complexities and demands of the sport.

“The club remains determined to improve performances at every level both on and off the pitch in an increasingly demanding and competitive sporting landscape.”

St Helens reveal Ekoku replacement

Ekoku’s exit marks another significant shift in the Saints’ executive team.

Former professional Joey Walsh has joined the club as their new head of recruitment, which had already diminished some of the responsibility a CEO would likely expect to undertake.

And the Saints have now confirmed board member Joe Nicholl will step up and replace Ekoku – but as Chief Operating Officer, rather than CEO.