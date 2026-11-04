In addressing Ekoku’s exit, the Saints said: “Abi would like to express his sincere gratitude to the club, its Board, staff, players, supporters and wider stakeholders for the opportunity to lead this magnificent club, and for the welcome and support he has received since arriving earlier this year.

“St.Helens R.F.C. recognises Abi’s commitment and contribution during his time at the club and wishes him and his family every success for the future.”