St Helens were dealt a huge blow midway through their Super League play-off clash with Leeds Rhinos – after one of their star players was forced to leave the game early for a surprise reason.

Matty Lees has been one of the Saints’ standout players throughout the course of 2025, but his influence was absent for the Saints in the second half of that game at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening.

That is because Lees was forced to depart the stadium at half-time after his partner went into labour, with the news confirmed by Sky Sports at the midway point of proceedings.

That left Paul Wellens a forward light – and not just that, one of his most influential forwards at that.

Lees will be a major loss for the Saints.

Former St Helens star Jon Wilkin conceded it was a huge blow at half-time, saying: “Without a doubt. Someone you’d want in the trenches with you, him and Morgan Knowles, they go hand in hand.”

The prop has been one of Super League’s standout players throughout the course of the 2025 season, and has helped dragged the Saints to the play-offs and a fifth-placed finish.

He will be a crucial figure for England during the Ashes too, with Shaun Wane almost certain to call the forward into his final 24-man squad for the series.

The Saints were trailing 12-6 at the time of Lees’ early exit from the game.