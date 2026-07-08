St Helens have confirmed Daryl Clark will be sidelined for eight weeks due to ankle ligament damage, while David Klemmer is out for ‘several weeks’ through broken ribs.

Saints were beaten 16-14 by bitter rivals Wigan Warriors last Sunday afternoon in a ferocious contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium which closed out 2026’s Super League Magic Weekend.

The heated battle left both sides with fresh injury concerns, with Wigan having confirmed earlier this week that Jack Farrimond suffered a Grade 3C hamstring tear and Junior Nsemba is facing four weeks out having also damaged his hamstring.

Elsewhere, young Warriors winger Nathan Lowe looks likely to have ruptured his hamstring.

And now, Saints have confirmed the injury news for them is no better, with Clark and Klemmer’s long-term injury blows adding to the failed Head Injury Assessments (HIAs) of forward duo Alex Walmsley and George Delaney.

St Helens reveal grim Daryl Clark prognosis as key duo sidelined long-term

Hooker Clark had missed a trip to Odsal, where Paul Rowley’s side beat Bradford Bulls, the week prior to Magic. That absence was through a build-up of niggling injuries.

Now, he is set to be sidelined until early September, facing eight weeks out of action through ankle ligament damage which forced him off during the second half of the defeat to Wigan on Merseyside.

Utility forward Klemmer meanwhile has been confirmed to have broken three ribs early on in Sunday’s loss at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He battled on to complete the clash against Saints’ bitter rivals, but has now been ruled out for ‘several weeks’, with Saints confirming the news in a press release published on the club website on Wednesday afternoon.

Confirmation of Clark, Klemmer, Walmsley and Delaney’s injuries means they will all be absent come Sunday afternoon, when French outfit Toulouse Olympique make the trip to the BrewDog Stadium for a Round 18 clash.

By then, Rowley’s side could find themselves outside of the Super League play-off spots, with seventh-placed Leigh Leopards able to at least temporarily leapfrog them with a victory by 31 points or more at home against Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

What next for Saints?

Hooker Clark, Deon Cross, prop Delaney, utility Klemmer, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Murphy, Mark Percival, Curtis Sironen, Noah Stephens, front-rower Walmsley, George Whitby, Matt Whitley and Jake Wingfield are all now sidelined.

Saints’ list of absentees is among the worst in Super League, and head coach Rowley did not rule out utilising the loan market to bolster his squad when asked about the possibility of that happening in the wake of the defeat to Wigan at Magic.

The Red V have, of course, already done that on a couple of occasions this term. Bill Leyland was the hero on Good Friday against Wigan having joined on a one-week loan from Hull KR alongside Jordan Dezaria.

Leyland then returned a few weeks later on another one-week loan, featuring against York Knights.

However, Robins head coach Willie Peters confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Saints had not been in contact with them regarding the potential of re-signing the hooker oncemore in the wake of their latest injury crisis.

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