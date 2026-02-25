St Helens have launched a blistering attack on former player Jon Wilkin after claims made by the Sky Sports pundit concerning Paul Wellens and Mark Percival – and insist they were ‘fundamentally incorrect’ and have consulted professional advice on the matter.

Wilkin made headlines in the aftermath of the Saints’ defeat to Warrington Wolves by suggesting their treatment of Wellens and Percival had been poor.

He said that Wellens had been promised a new contract if the Saints made last year’s Grand Final, before claiming the club had already decided to remove him as head coach.

I look back to last year and the Paul Wellens sacking, how that was dealt with, they ground Paul down to the death then told a club legend he was going, they knew he was going in the summer.

“They told him if he got to the Grand Final he would have a job and I don’t believe that to be true,” Wellens said. “A decision had already been made to bring a coach in. Mark Percival signed a contract in August last year that’s gone missing and all of a sudden, he’s on the out.”

THE LRL PODCAST: LISTEN AND WATCH NOW – YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

But now, the Saints have produced a very strong statement, insisting they object to Wilkin’s claims categorically and they have refuted any suggestions their purported treatment of both Wellens and Percival is accurate.

Furthermore, they have also revealed they took professional advice on the matter.

They said: “St Helens R.F.C. strongly disagrees with and objects to certain comments made by Jon Wilkin during his live TV punditry on Sky Sports after the Club’s first Betfred Super League match of the season against Warrington Wolves on Friday, 13th February 2026.