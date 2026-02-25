“The comments made by Jon in relation to dealings with former Head Coach Paul Wellens and current player Mark Percival are inaccurate and are categorically refuted by the Club.

“They were fundamentally incorrect and are damaging to the name, professional reputation and business of St.Helens R.F.C., one of the most valuable brands and businesses in world rugby league. We reserve our position on the matter.

“It is only after careful consideration and having taken professional advice that the Club has reluctantly decided to make this announcement, particularly given Jon’s previous long and distinguished career as a player and as a former captain of the Club. We also deeply value our longstanding professional relationship with Sky Sports.

“St.Helens R.F.C. will make no further public comment on the matter.”