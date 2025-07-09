St Helens receive major injury boost ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash as treble update issued

St Helens are set to welcome Mark Percival back into the side for Friday night’s trip to Leeds Rhinos, head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed.

Percival hasn’t featured since Saints’ heavy defeat at Hull KR on May 30 having been plagued by a bone spur injury which required surgery.

As confirmed by the club last month, that surgery took place on June 10, with the veteran centre expected to be sidelined for between five and six weeks.

But a little over four weeks on, he’s been named in Wellens’ 21-man squad, and is set for a return.

St Helens receive injury boost ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash as double update issued

Seven-time England international Percival had been one of Saints’ standout players this term prior to his injury, scoring three tries and kicking 29 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, boss Wellens confirmed: “Mark’s trained with us today and taken part in the session.

“We need to monitor his response over the next 24 hours, but all being well, Percy will come back into the team.

“There are a few things we need to get ticked off before that is absolutely the case. But if it isn’t, we managed to cope well last week without him, and I’m sure we could again.”

Percival has taken Deon Cross’ spot in the 21 ahead of the trip to Headingley, with recent recruit Cross now sidelined through ligament damage.

Providing the latest on him, Wellens detailed: “He’s done some ligaments in his mid-foot, and we’re hopeful he will be back in contention after the week’s break.

“There are a few things he’s got to do between now and then to make sure that’s the case, but it’s the Castleford game at home (on August 1) that we’re earmarking for Deon’s return.”

And Wellens also provided an update on back-rower Joe Batchelor, who has been out of action since suffering a calf tear in mid-June during a win over Salford Red Devils.

The Red V’s boss explained: “We’ve got a reserves game next week which he’s in line to play some minutes in.

“All being well, he’ll get some game time in that, and that’s where we’re at with Joe at the moment.”