St Helens recall off-contract star from Championship loan ahead of Leigh clash

St Helens have recalled off-contract young gun Jon Bennison from his season-long loan at Championship outfit Widnes Vikings ahead of Friday night’s trip to Leigh Leopards.

Bennison featured 12 times across all competitions for Saints at the beginning of the campaign before being hooked half-an-hour into their Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos on May 3 as head coach Paul Wellens shifted his backline around.

Proving the victim of the conundrum which Wellens faced to fit star off-season recruit Tristan Sailor into his starting 13 every week, Bennison spent the months that followed as the unused 18th man and was even an unused interchange against Leigh.

Eventually, Saints allowed the 22-year-old to head out on loan to Widnes, initially on a short-term loan deal before the move was extended until the end of the season.

But he has now been recalled by the Super League club ahead of their crunch clash against the Leopards this weekend.

Bennison, whose future remains up in the air, scored two tries in six Championship appearances for Widnes.

The Vikings have just one game left of their campaign in the second tier, which comes this weekend at home against London Broncos.

Allan Coleman’s side lost 16-14 away at Halifax Panthers last Sunday afternoon, and can now no longer finish in the top six this term.

Saints confirmed that Bennison had been recalled as he was included in Wellens’ 21-man squad for Friday night’s showdown against Leigh.

If they are beaten at the Leopards’ Den, Wellens’ side can not finish any higher than fifth this season, so would be travelling away to either Leigh, Leeds Rhinos or Wigan Warriors for a play-off eliminator as opposed to hosting one of those.

George Delaney is also named in Saints’ 21-man squad having served his one-match suspension, and Shane Wright could make his debut for the club having signed on loan from financially-stricken Salford Red Devils last month.

Wright has been sidelined through injury since arriving on Merseyside, and could become the 1,300th player to have represented Saints if he makes his debut on Friday night.

Head coach Wellens will face the press for his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, so an update on Bennison and the decision to recall him may well come then.