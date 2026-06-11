St Helens lost a third Super League game on the spin and their 100% home record this season in the process, being beaten 18-6 at home by Warrington Wolves on Thursday night.

After losing to Wire for the ninth head-to-head in a row across all competitions and being kept scoreless in the second half for the second week running, our Saints ratings aren’t exactly pleasant reading…

Jack Welsby – 3

Another bad day at the office for Welsby, and there’s been too many of those in recent memory. Horrid error for Warrington’s third try.

Owen Dagnall – 4

We’ve seen a lot better from young Dagnall.

Matt Whitley – 3

Whitley hasn’t hit his straps this season, and we’re over the halfway mark now.

Mark Percival – 4

He was hampered by a mouthguard-enforced HIA, but Percival didn’t come up with enough big moments.

Tristan Sailor – 5

Sailor didn’t have to do much to be by far Saints’ most dangerous threat. Benefitted from reverting back into the halves early on, but Warrington’s second try came on the back of his poor attempt at a 40/20.

George Whitby – 6

Whitby continues to show glimpses of real quality. He needs a run in the side to deliver on a consistent basis, and might just get that now.

Jonny Lomax – N/A

Lomax was forced off 15 minutes in with what looks like a broken jaw.

Alex Walmsley – 6

Walmsley enjoyed a couple of powerful runs and made some decent metres, but it just wasn’t enough.

Daryl Clark – 6

Not a bad showing from Clark against his former employers, barring his non-tackle as Josh Smith raced away to put Wire in front.

David Klemmer – 4

A poor showing from Klemmer, who hasn’t been in form for a while.

Curtis Sironen – 5

Sironen, like many, has to be better.

Jake Davies – 6

Davies should not have been dropped in the last few weeks. He has to stay in Paul Rowley’s side.

Joe Shorrocks – 5

Shorrocks came up with a couple of huge hits and didn’t lack effort, which can be said for some of his team-mates.

Deon Cross (Interchange) – 7

Cross was thrust into the action as part of the re-jig when Lomax was forced off, and was very good.

Shane Wright (Interchange) – 4

Wright in 2026 has been nowhere near as good as during his loan stint last season.

George Delaney (Interchange) – 5

Delaney wasn’t the worst in the pack, by any distance.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Interchange) – 6

New recruit Suluka-Fifita went alright on debut across a couple of stints.