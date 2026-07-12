St Helens’ woes deepened on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 46-0 on home soil by Super League new boys Toulouse Olympique.

Live from the press box at the BrewDog Stadium, our Saints ratings are about as high as you’d expect…

Jack Welsby – 4

Welsby did better than most around him, among Saints’ best on a very poor afternoon.

Owen Dagnall – 4

Dagnall’s day was cut short by a knee injury which looked a bad one.

Harry Robertson – 3

Robertson tried without any success to get something going a couple of times, but came up with some poor moments.

Nene Macdonald – 2

At the end of a week which saw him branded ‘not good enough’ for Saints by Paul Sculthorpe, Macdonald didn’t do much to prove the club legend wrong.

Jacob Douglas – 4

Douglas was among Saints’ best, didn’t really put a foot wrong.

Tristan Sailor – 3

Nowhere near enough offered by Sailor.

Jackson Hastings – 2

No creative spark at all from Hastings, nothing offered and a dreadful kicking game again.

Jacob Host – 3

Saints’ pack was overpowered too easily throughout. Host not the biggest culprit, but he won’t reflect fondly.

Jake Burns – 4

A positive enough return from injury for Burns, but still well below what’s required and a huge drop off from Daryl Clark.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita – 2

Suluka-Fifita will almost certainly be landing some penalty points from the disciplinary panel come Monday for his off-the-ball shoulder on Brendan Hands. That the low point in a dire showing from the overseas prop.

Jed Cartwright – 3

Brought in this week amid an injury crisis, Cartwright’s signing wasn’t exactly one which got Saints fans excited. This showed why, he’s clearly unfit and was blowing before the first half had come to an end, eventually being withdrawn with 14 minutes left on the clock. If the Australian’s not fit now, how long is it going to take him to get up to speed?

Jake Davies – 4

Another spirited showing from youngster Davies.

Joe Shorrocks – 3

Saints need more from Shorrocks than this.

Curtis Sironen (Interchange) – 3

The oldest player on the Saints teamsheet at 32, you have to question how fit Sironen is on the basis of this performance.

Tom Humphreys (Interchange) – 4

Humphreys went okay.

Matty Evans (Interchange) – 4

A tough ask to make your debut in this game. Evans will be better for it, though, we’re sure.

Chris Matagi (Interchange) – 4

Copy and paste the above.