St Helens ratings in Leeds Rhinos defeat as pressure piled on Paul Wellens

Pressure continues to pile on Paul Wellens after his St Helens side were beaten 17-4 by Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend on Saturday night.

Here are our Saints ratings from the St James’ Park press box…

Tristan Sailor – 3

Sailor got moved out on to the wing half-an-hour in, and actually looked better for doing so. The problem is, in the opening 30 minutes at full-back, he’d dropped a ball, slipped to let Lachie Miller stroll in and been penalised for tripping a Leeds man up when he had the ball in hand.

His inclusion continues to plague Wellens and his team, and when they opted to move him on to the wing, far too many others had to change position in-game to accommodate it, as we’ll get on to.

Jon Bennison – N/A

Bennison was the man hooked to accommodate all of the changes on the half-hour mark, and showed his displeasure. He had been put into touch five minutes prior, but it almost feels too harsh to even hand him a rating given what happened.

Deon Cross – 6

Cross’ Saints debut isn’t one he’ll remember fondly because of the result, but he did okay all things considered. We’d much rather be seeing him on the wing than in the centres though, as evidenced by how well he took his try that was disallowed late on.

Mark Percival – 6

What’s happening at Saints currently must be killing Percival, whose desire to dig in and scrap must be applauded. Execution not always there on the night.

Lewis Murphy – 5

Murphy was absolutely done by Miller as he strolled in for his first half try, and then handed Leeds the ball back 20 metres out just three minutes into the second half with a stupid attempt at kicking the ball while bobbling around. His night was summed up by a sin-bin every single member of the press were left scratching their heads at on the hour-mark.

Jack Welsby – 7

Amid all the chaos caused by Sailor’s move out to the wing, we at least got to see Welsby back in at full-back for 50 minutes or so, which is a huge positive. He needs to be left there, regardless of where that leaves Sailor. There are few better defensively at #1, and he remains a huge threat offensively, too.

George Whitby – 7

Teenager Whitby is wise beyond his years, and plays like it. That raw talent is something Saints must continue to harness and fine tune. Missed his only conversion attempt here.

Agnatius Paasi – 4

Only managed 12 minutes at the start of the game and then about nine in his second stint midway through the second half. The lack of impact from him was woeful.

Moses Mbye – 5

Taken off by Wellens at half-time, and hadn’t really had a great deal of involvement in the first 40 minutes.

Matty Lees – 6

It’s the first time in a long time we can remember Lees not doing the full 80 minutes, or near enough that. Did well while he was on the field

Curtis Sironen – 6

Sironen got a great offload away near the try-line midway through the second half, and though we can’t really remember any notable errors, that was d

Matt Whitley – 7

Whitley got Saints’ only try, and only points, of the night. That has to count for something, particularly given how well he took his try, but more needed. That’s the case for the vast majority, though.

Morgan Knowles – 7

NRL-bound Knowles passed his HIA during half-time and looked to make things happen in the second half. He didn’t have much luck in doing so, but remains one of Saints’ best forwards. Effort can’t be questioned.

Jonny Lomax (Interchange) – 6

Lomax was introduced half-an-hour in as Sailor was shifted onto the wing, but half-back partner Whitby was definitely the brighter of the two for what remained of the game.

Alex Walmsley (Interchange) – 7

We’ll just about edge a seven for Walmsley, perhaps aided by the fact that comparably, he’s not delivered a great deal over the last few weeks. Didn’t spend very long off the field between his stints at St James’ Park.

Daryl Clark (Interchange) – 6

Wellens threw Clark on just before the end of the first half, but the hooker didn’t have the impact he’d have wanted on this game.

George Delaney (Interchange) – 7

Delaney is a terrific young player, and frankly, he’s showing up some of his senior team-mates at the minute.