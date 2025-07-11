St Helens ratings: ‘Impeccable’ forward one of several 9/10s in epic victory

St Helens produced one of their most impressive defensive displays for years to stun Super League high-fliers Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening.

Paul Wellens’ side were defensively faultless all evening in searing conditions at AMT Headingley, as they picked up another win at the home of the Rhinos to move up to third.

Here are the Saints ratings – with several excelling..

Tristan Sailor: 8

Reliable at the back, arguably St Helens’ most promising attacking threat on a night dominated by defences and produced the crucial play for the crucial try.

Kyle Feldt: 7

Did well on the wing with some good carries.

Harry Robertson: 8

Continues to look every inch a Super League star. No try on the night but another wonderful display up against one of the best centres in the competition in Ash Handley.

Mark Percival: 8

Helped take the workload off Saints’ forwards as they toiled with a dramatic reshuffle of the interchanges.

Owen Dagnall: 8

A(nother) star is born.

Jonny Lomax: 7

Marshalled the Saints around well and did exactly what was requried on a night like this.

Moses Mbye: 7

It wasn’t really a night for attacking brilliance from the halves, but Mbye did enough.

Alex Walmsley: 8

Did more minutes than would have usually been expected, but stood up to the task superbly.

Daryl Clark: N/A

Unfair to judge having gone off the field within the opening ten minutes to undergo a HIA he failed.

Matty Lees: 9

Played the full 80 minutes and led from the front with an outstanding display. Absorbed the minutes others would have been responsible for amidst a reshuffle of Wellens’ interchanges.

Curtis Sironen: 9

Absolutely magnificent in testing conditions.

Matt Whitley: 9

Both of Saints’ back-rowers were superb – but Whitley in particular was simply brilliant.

Morgan Knowles: 8

Every single week he is head and shoulders above so many out there. What a loss he will be in 2026.

Agnatius Paasi: 6

Saints would still want and need more from a player who is by some distance their most experienced bench forward.

Jake Burns: 6

Did just under half an hour before also going off with a head knock.

Jake Wingfield: 8

Asked to deputise at hooker with Clark and Burns off and did a magnificent job.

George Delaney: 8

Stood up well off the bench. Continues to grow every week.