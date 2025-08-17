St Helens rolled back the years with a performance littered with attacking brilliance as they dismantled Huddersfield Giants to continue their fine Super League form.

Paul Wellens’ side are now third with five rounds to go after another impressive and eye-catching display to easily see off Luke Robinson’s side.

On another standout day for Paul Wellens’ side, here are the Saints ratings as they continued to show they could be a threat come the Super League play-offs..

Tristan Sailor: 9

Incredibly, it turns out an NRL import with huge pressure on his shoulders did need a bit of time to settle into life on the other side of the world.

Judged from the second he got here, Sailor now looks every inch the part at fullback – and hooker! He was sensational.

Kyle Feldt: 9

Had a slow start to his Super League career but he looks every inch a star in a St Helens shirt now.

Harry Robertson: 8

It is already becoming quite easy to run out of superlatives for the centre, who is born to play at this level. He was magnificent yet again here.

Mark Percival: 9

When fit, Percival is still undisputedly one of the best English centres in the game. Some of his runs and timing are of the highest quality. As classy as they come.

Owen Dagnall: 9

The next big Super League star to come through the St Helens academy, there’s now no replacing Dagnall on the wing. His first-half try was worth the admission fee alone.

Jonny Lomax: 8

Looks so much more comfortable taking on the role of a playmaker and running half with Moses Mbye alongside him.

Moses Mbye: 8

Another impressive performance at scrum-half to lead the Saints around the park and free up Lomax to take on a running role.

Alex Walmsley: 7

As always, big carries and plenty of energy from the towering front rower.

Daryl Clark: 9

He has been integral to Saints’ upturn in form, with Clark looking very much back to his best in recent weeks. For an hour here, Clark was practically unplayable from dummy-half.

Matty Lees: 7

Reduced minutes as Wellens opted to give his forwards that usually do big minutes a breather.

Joe Batchelor: 7

A successful return to the side for the England international.

Matt Whitley: 8

Led the way defensively and looked to be back to his best.

Morgan Knowles: 8

A try, big minutes and big defensive stats: another routine afternoon at the office for one of Super League’s premiere forwards.

Jack Welsby: 7

Slotted in perfectly from the bench like he’d never been away and showed some lovely touches on his return. What a dilemma Wellens has to try and get all this talent in the same spine.

James Bell: 7

Did well enough from the bench.

Agnatius Paasi: 7

Played over 45 minutes, his biggest effort for a long time, and showed up well.

George Delaney: 7

Never lets anyone down from the bench.