St Helens’ woes against Super League’s top teams continued again on Friday night as they were well beaten by Leigh Leopards to confirm they will finish fifth ahead of the play-offs.

Paul Wellens’ latest attacking reshuffle desperately backfired as they scored just twice all evening, and both of those came when Edwin Ipape was temporarily in the sin-bin.

Here are the Saints ratings from the Leigh Sports Village – and they are pretty miserable.

Tristan Sailor: 4

It’s just not happening. He looked so settled at fullback when he had a consistent run there before he’s not been helped by being moved about from pillar to post on a weekly basis.

Kyle Feldt: 5

Will look back on his simulation moment with great embarrassment.

Harry Robertson: 6

Took his try well and ran hard with so much effort, but wasn’t really given a lot to work with.

Mark Percival: 5

Did okay enough, but nothing to write home about.

Deon Cross: 4

Didn’t do enough in helping the Saints out of backfield. Just 22 metres all evening.

Jack Welsby: 5

Half-back, loose-forward.. he is England’s number one and really should be playing fullback. The problem is the Saints have another player whose best position is also fullback. Something has to give in the off-season.

Moses Mbye: 3

Far and away one of his worst performances at half-back. Okay, two of his kicks led to tries but they were after routine, unforced errors from Bailey Hodgson. His kicking game just wasn’t up to the standard required.

Alex Walmsley: 5

Went off early with a HIA and didn’t return – which certainly didn’t help the Saints’ cause.

Daryl Clark: 6

A quieter night than usual for the Saints’ go-to attacking man.

Matty Lees: 5

An off-night for one of the Saints’ most consistent forward, but there can be no doubting he wasn’t aided by his front row partner in crime going off early on.

Matt Whitley: 4

Some really bad defensive misses.

Curtis Sironen: 5

Below-par, like so many in the pack.

Joe Batchelor: 4

A thankless task to be thrown in at 13 in the absence of Morgan Knowles, in truth. But another big tactical call that just didn’t work.

James Bell: 6

One of the Saints’ better players from the bench. Looked a bit more like the player who was so influential in their run of four consecutive titles.

Agnatius Paasi: 3

Three caries made, six metres earned. Not good enough for a game of this magnitude.

George Delaney: 5

More minutes and no shortage of effort, but another who didn’t hit the usual heights we know he can.

Jonny Lomax: 4

Thrown on too late, but made no difference. Another victim of the constant reshuffling.