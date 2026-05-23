St Helens suffered a miserable afternoon against Castleford Tigers as Paul Rowley’s missed the opportunity to go back to the top of Super League.

Paul Rowley’s side were utterly abject from start to finish against Ryan Carr’s Tigers, who picked up a well deserved home victory at Wheldon Road. In the end, the visitors were beaten 30- and they could have no complaints after being outplayed in almost every single aspect of the game by a Castleford side who now have back-to-back wins to their name.

Here are the Saints ratings – and they are seriously ugly..

Tristan Sailor: 2

Another poor afternoon – and that is being polite. Rounded with far too much ease for the Brock Greacen try and just didn’t offer enough. It isn’t working. Some of his attacking choices were woeful.

Lewis Murphy: 4

One of the Saints’ better performers; ran hard and did his job, and took a smart try. But it was an afternoon where there wasn’t much to shout about.

Deon Cross: 3

Came off early in the second half with injury.

Mark Percival: 3

Looked rusty and not right.

Owen Dagnall: 3

Didn’t have a great afternoon.

Jack Welsby: 3

Another difficult afternoon for one of St Helens’ key figure. Started at half-back, sent to the sin-bin and could have been sent off – and finished the game in the centres. Will he be back at fullback soon?

Jackson Hastings: 5

Probably the best of the Saints’ creative pivots. No shortage of effort and it was his kick that led to their first try, but the Saints on the whole were not good.

David Klemmer: 3

A woefully lazy effort for the Brock Greacen try which summed his afternoon up.

Daryl Clark: 6

Probably the Saints’ best. Their best signing in the last two or three years amidst some huge misses.

George Delaney: 4

Struggled to get into the game early on.

Curtis Sironen: 3

Really off the pace all afternoon.

Matt Whitley: 3

Another whose defensive efforts left a lot to be desired – summed up by the late try for Ashton Golding. Jake Davies cannot be far off a recall.

Joe Shorrocks: 4

Had a poor afternoon.

Jonny Lomax: 4

The interchange role doesn’t really seem to work for him or the Saints.

Alex Walmsley: 4

Didn’t give the Saints the impact off the bench they would have hoped.

Shane Wright: 3

Too many errors, too many penalties, not enough in the way of positive contributions.

Noah Stephens: N/A

Suffered a HIA early on.