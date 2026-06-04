St Helens missed the opportunity to go top of Super League after throwing away a half-time lead to slip to defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening.

Paul Rowley’s side led 16-8 at half-time but failed to score a point in the second half, as they lost another big game against a title rival.

Here are the ratings from Headingley – as the Saints suffered defeat away at Leeds for the first time since 2017.

Jack Welsby – 7

Still not at his best but looked much better at fullback. He will have to improve but the Saints looked more balanced with and without the ball with him at one.

Kyle Feldt – 3

An awful evening he will want to forget in a hurry. Took his try well in the first half but an extraordinary number of errors, some of them unforced including the crucial obstruction thatn wung the momentum back Leeds’ way.

Harry Robertson – 5

Had his bright moments – but he is another who is not in the right position. Saints have to find a way to get him into the game more.

Mark Percival – 6

Had his moments, but a quiet night on the whole.

Tristan Sailor – 7

Bizarrely looked much more comfortable and at home on the wing. Did his job well and took his try at the end of the first half with great effect.

Jonny Lomax – 6

A lovely touch for the Feldt try but he wasn’t really involved enough.

George Whitby – 7

The brighter of the two St Helens half-backs. Whitby shone on a rare outing under Paul Rowley in the first half, although he did fade along with his team-mates after half-time.

Alex Walmsley – 7

Came off early with a HIA but passed it and did well in both his stints on the field.

Daryl Clark – 6

Not the usual sparkling display you would expect from Saints’ number nine, but he was one of their better players.

David Klemmer – 5

Another who is costing his side in crucial moments and needs to do better.

Curtis Sironen – 5

Will face a charge for the early hit that cost his side a penalty.

Matt Whitley – 5

Didn’t offer enough with the ball.

Joe Shorrocks – 5

Didn’t click in attack with Whitby and Lomax often enough. In this system, that is an issue.

Shane Wright – 5

The back rower is another overseas player who isn’t really contributing enough.

George Delaney – 6

Gave the Saints some decent strike from the interchange bench.

Jake Davies – 5

Harsh to judge too much as he wasn’t really on for too long.

Alfie Sinclair – N/A

Didn’t get on.