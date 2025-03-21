St Helens ratings as Paul Wellens’ side edged out by Warrington Wolves

St Helens suffered a second defeat of the Super league season, losing out 14-12 at home against Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Live from the press box at the Totally Wicked Stadium, these are our Saints ratings…

Jack Welsby – 7

Some nice glimpses from Welsby with little breaks here and there, but nothing really ever came to fruition from him. Had a hand in Dayon Sambou’s try, but then gifted Matty Ashton the one which ultimately proved the difference with a wild, loose pass.

Jon Bennison – 6

Bennison started the game in electric form, and his link-up with Harry Robertson was phenomenal for the first 15 minutes or so, carving out a couple of chances. He paled into insignificance after that though, if we’re honest.

Harry Robertson – 7

Robertson has been among Saints’ best so far this year, and nothing changed on that front here. Springing into life at every opportunity, he was a nuisance whenever he got his hands on the ball. It’s just a shame his work didn’t result in more in terms of getting points on the board.

Mark Percival – 8

Percival was Saints’ best on the night, for us, epitomised by his lung-busting break five minutes from time which should have resulted in so much more than it did. There were numerous bursts forward from the elder statesman and some huge moments in defence, namely his try-saver on Rodrick Tai late on. 2/3 with the boot.

Dayon Sambou – 7

If we gave half points out, we’d probably have Sambou at a 7.5 tonight, but we’re knocking him down to a seven, perhaps a bit cruelly. Thrown in for his Super League and Saints debut, he looked relatively comfortable all evening, dealing with the majority of Marc Sneyd’s high bombs and even grabbing a try.

Tristan Sailor – 6

It must be so frustrating watching Sailor as a Saints fan at the moment. His quality is evident, but he’s just not managing to show it, or at least not in abundance. The question of whether he’d be better at full-back remains unanswered.

Jonny Lomax – 7

It was an equally frustrating night for Lomax, who had a few more notable and positive moments than his half-back partner, which is why he’s got a seven and not a six. You thought his successful captain’s challenge which led to Morgan Knowles’ second half try. Great try-saver on Tai at the end alongside Percival.

Alex Walmsley – 6

Warrington won the battle of the packs on Merseyside, and that was because we never saw the best from a number of Saints’ forward players, including Walmsley. His dropped ball 19 minutes in relieved a world of pressure from Wire shoulders, and was the story of the evening.

Daryl Clark – 5

Withdrawn after 30 minutes through an injury and never returned. Nothing glamorous from him before then.

Matty Lees – 7

Lees’ crowning moment was when he forced a knock on from Matt Dufty five metres from the Wire try-line in the first half. That moment alone should have brought more than it did. Solid all-round thereafter.

Curtis Sironen – 6

In terms of obscurity, Sironen was up there in this game. We don’t like making that comment, because he’s a terrific player on his day, but Wellens needs moe from him than that.

Matt Whitley – 6

The same can be said for Whitley really, who showed slightly more promising signs than Sironen at times, but just not consistently enough.

Morgan Knowles – 7

Knowles’ 200th Super League appearance isn’t one that he’ll remember too fondly, though he did manage to barge his way over for a try to mark the occasion. Probably the best-performing forward for Saints on the night, all things considered.

Moses Mbye (Interchange) – 6

Was lively at times, but just not consistent enough throughout the 80 minutes to help cause Wire enough problems. Same story as many others.

Agnatius Paasi (Interchange) – 6

Wellens needs more from a man of his size, especially given he’s taking up a quota spot.

Jake Wingfield (Interchange) – N/A

Only played about 15 minutes to our recollection, and we didn’t see enough to form an opinion on his performance one way or the other.

George Delaney (Interchange) – 6

A couple of barrelling runs from Delaney while he was on the field, but not much beyond that.