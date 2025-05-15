St Helens ratings as old guard roll back years but youngster steals show

St Helens eased the pressure on Paul Wellens with an emphatic and encouraging victory over Catalans Dragons.

The Saints moved up into Super League’s top four with a well-earned and much-needed win, as George Whitby starred with a stunning hat-trick.

There were a plethora of strong performances across the board, and the ratings make for encouraging reading. Here’s how everyone got on.

Jack Welsby: 8

When the Saints play well, Welsby invariably plays well. That was the case here; dangerous and threatening in attack with some lovely touches.

Tristan Sailor: 8

Could this be a season-defining night for the Australian? To be clear, he is not suddenly the league’s best player – but he is also not the first import to play on the wing before moving in and enjoying success.

Took his tries well, linked up with his centre smartly: it’s hard to see him moving in the short-term.

Mark Percival: 9

Without question the Saints’ player of the season so far and another exceptional display here from the always-classy centre. He must be a joy to play outside.

Deon Cross: 7

Saints’ left-edge didn’t see quite as much action as the right – but Cross will always remember his first try for his hometown club.

Lewis Murphy: 7

Like Cross, slightly out of the action but Murphy played his part with some big carries from back-field and a sensational flying finish.

George Whitby: 9

The player to build this team around, you could argue. Still raw, and still has improvement ahead of him – but he does not look out of place at this level. His time is now.

Jonny Lomax: 7

Saints’ captain has had his critics, but he played his part here.

Alex Walmsley: 8

His best 21 minutes of the season so far in his opening stint. Helped lay the platform for what arguably could have been more points. His offload for Whitby’s hat-trick capped a sensational display – rolled back the years.

Daryl Clark: 8

Clark was integral to the Saints’ first-half performance with a typically impressive showing from dummy-half.

Matty Lees: 9

An absolute colossus. When Morgan Knowles departs later this year, Lees will become the real leader of this pack.

Curtis Sironen: 7

Plenty of endeavour and effort as always from the veteran forward.

Matt Whitley: N/A

Failed a HIA in the opening quarter.

Morgan Knowles: 9

There will be some turnover at the Saints later this year – Knowles is the one player they would wish they weren’t losing. The leader of this pack without question: 60 minutes of brilliance and looked the part playing first receiver – which added a new dimension to the Saints’ attack.

George Delaney: 7

Always continues the good work started by Walmsley and Lees.

Moses Mbye: 6

Steady away.

Agnatius Paasi: 7

Another who has had his critics of late but the big forward was a real handful off the bench.

Jake Wingfield: 7

Will be a regular part of the Saints pack in the months to come now he is back fit.