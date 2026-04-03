St Helens produced one of the most incredible derby victories in Super League history as they stunned Wigan Warriors to claim bragging rights on Good Friday.

Losing 24-10 going into the final 15 minutes, the Saints scored four unanswered tries, two of them to debutant Bill Leyland, to produce a comeback for the ages, and a huge shock given the injuries the hosts had suffered in the run-up to the game.

Here are the Saints ratings on an unforgettable afternoon.

Harry Robertson: 7

Stifled to an extent as Wigan did a good number on him.

Owen Dagnall: 7

Contributed plenty.

Matt Whitley: 8

One of the better performers in the Saints’ backline all afternoon. Some unbelievable defensive reads.

Deon Cross: 7

Ran hard, tackled hard and will have enjoyed this more than most.

Lewis Murphy: 6

An afternoon to forget individually. Lots of errors, many of them unforced, and a performance the winger would be keen to move on from very quickly.

Tristan Sailor: 8

Quiet for the most part but came alive in the final 15 minutes when his team needed him the most.

Jackson Hastings: 7

Was quite visibly not playing at 100 per cent: but did everything he could given the circumstances.

Agnatius Paasi: N/A

Impossible to judge given how he became the latest victim of St Helens’ injury list with a hamstring problem less than five minutes into the contest.

Daryl Clark: 9

Close to St Helens’ best. Their attack visibly went down a notch or two in terms of intensity when he left the field after a nasty head collision with Ethan Havard.

David Klemmer: 9

Stepped up in terms of minutes and led the Saints’ attack after the early Paasi blow with some remarkable contributions. A warrior.

Shane Wright: 7

A quiet afternoon and ultimately left the field late on with a head knock that will rule him out of the Challenge Cup clash with Catalans Dragons next weekend.

Jake Wingfield: 9

Another one who stood up and took the task to Wigan in the pack in exceptional fashion. One of his best games for St Helens.

Joe Shorrocks: 8

He loves a Good Friday game. An error for the Jai Field try but goodness, what an effort in the middle.

Error for field try but loves good friend and did well

Jordan Dezaria: 7

Had to do more minutes than was likely the plan – but did really well and never took a backwards step on debut.

Bill Leyland: 9

The man of the moment!

Noah Stephens: 8

What a performance from the bench. Had to step up his minutes with Agnatius Paasi gone early and he really did.

Jake Davies: 5

Not really on for long enough.