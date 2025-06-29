St Helens closed the gap on Super League’s top four with another big win over a helpless Salford Red Devils outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Wellens’ side ran in the tries and kept a clean sheet as they recorded another strong win over the Red Devils for the third time in 2025.

With a number of stars impressing, albeit against opposition with big struggles at present, here are how the Saints players scored..

Tristan Sailor: 9

It’s impossible to fully judge against the calibre of opposition, granted. But Sailor is settling into fullback again. Carried the ball an astonishing 32 times and took his two tries well with a very impressive four assists to boot.

Kyle Feldt: 8

Makes a real difference to the Saints when fit and in the team.

Harry Robertson: 7

Not his most explosive game but he has a really strong dynamic with Feldt on the right edge.

Deon Cross: 7

Did well enough against his former club.

Owen Dagnall: 8

Another star is born at St Helens. Three starts in Super League, four tries – with his second in particular worthy of a watch on the highlight reel.

Jonny Lomax: 7

A controlled and composed display.

Moses Mbye: 7

Not quite as effective as last week but did more than enough to exploit Salford’s troubles.

Alex Walmsley: 7

He was only on the field for just over half an hour as Paul Wellens afforded more minutes to his bench – but what he did, he did very well. Carried at an average of over 10 metres every time he touched it.

Daryl Clark: 9

Only on for an hour today and given a breather late on but one of several Saints players who was just a class above. Still one of the very best in the business.

Matty Lees: 8

Very good from the off and is fast emerging as the leader of the St Helens pack.

Matty Whitley: 7

Solid as always.

Jake Wingfield: 7

A very strong 80 minutes with plenty of work in defence.

Morgan Knowles: 8

As always, a brilliant effort from the NRL-bound England star.

Jake Burns: 8

Two tries and plenty of spark from the bench.

Noah Stephens: 7

27 minutes may not sound like a big shift but the Saints have been holding Stephens back perhaps a fraction too much. When he does feature, he doesn’t look out of place.

Agnatius Paasi: 8

It felt like an afternoon where the veteran forward needed to put his hand up. He did, with 18 carries and over 120 metres.

George Delaney: 7

His biggest minutes for some time and a real nuisance for Salford’s defence.