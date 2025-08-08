St Helens produced a magnificent performance, one of their best of 2025, to hammer Wakefield Trinity and strengthen their place inside Super League’s top six.

Paul Wellens’ side were sensational at the DIY Kitchens Stadium both with and without the ball, conceding just one try and scoring six of their own as they were comfortable victors in West Yorkshire.

It keeps the Saints right in the hunt for a top-two finish; here are the ratings from the visitors – and they are very, very high..

Tristan Sailor: 8

Continues to look more and more settled at fullback. Impressive when coming into the line and defensively impressive. There is a major dilemma looming for Wellens with Jack Welsby nearly fit.

Kyle Feldt: 9

His best game in a St Helens shirt. The late try was the icing on the cake – his all-round game was superb with plenty of energy, hard yards and some genuine skill.

Harry Robertson: 8

What a superstar. It’s hard to see how he isn’t one of Saints’ two centres for a long, long time to come. His try summed up his game; never-say-die and immense spirit.

Mark Percival: 8

The classiest centre in the league.

Owen Dagnall: 7

His seventh successive game at Super League level and he most certainly doesn’t look out of place. Lewis Murphy will have a tough job wrestling his wing spot back when fit.

Jonny Lomax: 8

Controlled Saints’ attack well and looked threatening when taking on the line.

Moses Mbye: 8

There have been questions over why Wellens has persisted with Mbye at scrum-half: performances like this are why. His kicking game was magnificent and laid the platform for everything the Saints did well.

Alex Walmsley: 9

As 2025 has gone on he has got better and better. Walmsley is back to his very best and here, with two middles going down to injury, he was sensational. Epic throughout.

Daryl Clark: 9

A fitting way to mark the 400th career appearance of one of Super League’s great hookers. Sensational throughout.

Matty Lees: 8

The exploits of Morgan Knowles and Alex Walmsley get the headlines often but the other key member of Saints’ pack so often doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He is one of the best in Super League.

Curtis Sironen: 7

Was looking very impressive early on before a HIA prematurely ended his night. Will be a big miss next weekend.

Matt Whitley: 8

Saints’ defensive improvements are typified by Whitley on a weekly basis.

Morgan Knowles: 9

We may sound like a stuck record: but how do you replace a player of this calibre in 2026? Short answer: you can’t.

George Delaney: 7

Very, very fortunate not to be sent off – but away from that, rotated well with Walmsley and Lees.

Jake Wingfield: N/A

Only managed eight minutes before a troubling looking injury.

Agnatius Paasi: 6

Not quite enough minutes.

Jake Burns: N/A

Not on for long enough.