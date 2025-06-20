St Helens ratings after Leeds win: ‘Flawless’ forward leads the way as a star is born
St Helens secured a huge win to breathe new life into their Super League season with a hard-earned and deserved win over Leeds.
Tries from Deon Cross, Owen Dagnall and Tristan Sailor proved to be enough to inflict a rare defeat on the Rhinos, and move to within two points of them in the process.
Here are the Saints ratings – with some very good performances..
Tristan Sailor: 8
Has criticism of Sailor been over the top? That debate could go on all night – but here he was much more like the player St Helens knew they were getting. Busy, and a key part of their attack all night.
Kyle Feldt: 7
Hard work as always, and very good from the tee.
Harry Robertson: 9
Could take a 10 alone for what may well be the tackle of the season on Ryan Hall, but we’ll calm down. That said, another wonderful display. What a talent – and who knows how big that tackle could prove to be.
Deon Cross: 8
A brilliant try, a constant nuisance all night. He has been a fine pick-up in mid-season.
Owen Dagnall: 9
A star is born. Huge defensive players, massive effort in yardage and some real stardust with the ball in his hands. The next big star you’ll be hearing about for a long time to come.
Jonny Lomax: 8
A captain’s performance.
Moses Mbye: 8
Excellent kicking game laid the platform in the early exchanges and got the Saints on the front foot. His move to scrum-half was deemed a gamble: it paid off.
Alex Walmsley: 7
Led from the front as always.
Daryl Clark: 9
Probably the man of the match – or close to it were it not far one man. 70 minutes, 38 tackles and simply vintage from the hooker.
Matty Lees: 8
Got the Saints on the front foot early doors with Walmsley. Did over an hour in gruelling conditions.
Jake Wingfield: 8
A brilliant inclusion – never seems to let the Saints down whenever he is given the nod.
Matt Whitley: 8
Tackles aplenty, work-rate aplenty and a valuable performer.
Morgan Knowles: 9
Flawless. Absolutely sensational. There is no player in Super League quite like him – how on Earth do you replace him in 2026? World-class.
George Delaney: 8
Is a bonafide regular in this Saints team now and looks the part.
Agnatius Paasi: 6
A couple of moments of promise but the Saints would still want more.
Noah Stephens: 6
Not really on for long enough to make an impact.
Jake Burns: 6
Like Stephens, didn’t have enough time to make a difference.
