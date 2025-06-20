St Helens secured a huge win to breathe new life into their Super League season with a hard-earned and deserved win over Leeds.

Tries from Deon Cross, Owen Dagnall and Tristan Sailor proved to be enough to inflict a rare defeat on the Rhinos, and move to within two points of them in the process.

Here are the Saints ratings – with some very good performances..

Tristan Sailor: 8

Has criticism of Sailor been over the top? That debate could go on all night – but here he was much more like the player St Helens knew they were getting. Busy, and a key part of their attack all night.

Kyle Feldt: 7

Hard work as always, and very good from the tee.

Harry Robertson: 9

Could take a 10 alone for what may well be the tackle of the season on Ryan Hall, but we’ll calm down. That said, another wonderful display. What a talent – and who knows how big that tackle could prove to be.

Deon Cross: 8

A brilliant try, a constant nuisance all night. He has been a fine pick-up in mid-season.

Owen Dagnall: 9

A star is born. Huge defensive players, massive effort in yardage and some real stardust with the ball in his hands. The next big star you’ll be hearing about for a long time to come.

Jonny Lomax: 8

A captain’s performance.

Moses Mbye: 8

Excellent kicking game laid the platform in the early exchanges and got the Saints on the front foot. His move to scrum-half was deemed a gamble: it paid off.

Alex Walmsley: 7

Led from the front as always.

Daryl Clark: 9

Probably the man of the match – or close to it were it not far one man. 70 minutes, 38 tackles and simply vintage from the hooker.

Matty Lees: 8

Got the Saints on the front foot early doors with Walmsley. Did over an hour in gruelling conditions.

Jake Wingfield: 8

A brilliant inclusion – never seems to let the Saints down whenever he is given the nod.

Matt Whitley: 8

Tackles aplenty, work-rate aplenty and a valuable performer.

Morgan Knowles: 9

Flawless. Absolutely sensational. There is no player in Super League quite like him – how on Earth do you replace him in 2026? World-class.

George Delaney: 8

Is a bonafide regular in this Saints team now and looks the part.

Agnatius Paasi: 6

A couple of moments of promise but the Saints would still want more.

Noah Stephens: 6

Not really on for long enough to make an impact.

Jake Burns: 6

Like Stephens, didn’t have enough time to make a difference.

