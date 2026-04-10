St Helens booked their place in the semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup with a commanding and impressive victory against Catalans Dragons.

Paul Rowley’s side are just 80 minutes from Wembley after dismantling the Dragons in some style – with a string of senior players catching the eye once again after last week’s win over Wigan to ensure a 36-4 victory.

Here are the Saints ratings..

Tristan Sailor: 9

Somewhere near his best once again. He has been moved from pillar to post in a Saints shirt but whenever he gets a consistent run of games in a position, he does appear to settle and thrive. Fullback may well be his ideal landing spot – which is certainly not ideal with Jack Welsby’s return looming.

Kyle Feldt: 7

Saints fans will be delighted to see him back, not least for the work he gets through with the ball.

Harry Robertson: 7

Not his most impactful evening, but did well enough.

Deon Cross: 8

Consistent as always and looked really useful on the left edge when the Saints attack clicked and went that way.

Lewis Murphy: 7

Had started really well, taking a well-earned try and carrying hard before a horrific-looking elbow injury ended his night prematurely. If it was dislocated, the Saints will hope it’s gone back in quick or that will be a lengthy lay-off.

George Whitby: 8

Not quite as influential as Hastings: but didn’t need to be. They looked useful as a pair, and Whitby never really lets anyone down. Took his two tries really well and gave Rowley food for thought about his options in the spine.

Jackson Hastings: 9

St Helens’ chief architect all evening long. Guided the attack round the park with real finesse – one of his best performances in a Saints shirt so far.

David Klemmer: 8

Two brilliant spells from a forward settling into life in Super League now.

Daryl Clark: 9

Absolutely outstanding from start to finish. Played the full game, gave their attack fresh impetus whenever they needed it and underlined why he is still one of the game’s premiere hookers.

George Delaney: 7

Laid the foundations with Klemmer early on.

Matt Whitley: 7

Bags of effort in defence as always.

Jake Wingfield: N/A

A worrying end to his night very early on after he went down clutching his knee with no real contact on him.

Joe Shorrocks: 8

Looked really lively in attack with some great touches – and led the way defensively.

Alex Walmsley: 8

What a joy to see him back. Took the task to the Catalans pack with some huge impact after coming on in both his spells.

Jake Davies: 8

Had to come on fairly early with the Wingfield blow and claimed his first senior try.

Owen Dagnall: 8

One of his best displays for a good while. Was given more action than likely originally intended due to the Murphy injury but did superb.

Noah Stephens: 7

Lots of great punch and strike off the bench.