If anyone needed a win this weekend, it was St Helens. That, they got.

What threatened to be a toxic night at the BrewDog Stadium proved anything but as Paul Rowley got a pressure-relieving victory, one that keeps them in the play-off battle too.With 17 first-team players out, Saints defied the odds to beat a Catalans side that, in truth, are better left not speaking about after a horrid performance.But that won’t matter to Saints, who got the win everyone associated with the club needed. Here are the key talking points.

The kids are alright

Ever since Matt Peet questioned St Helens’ identity, a lot of focus has been put on St Helens and their philosophies.

On this night, without a stack of first-team players, Saints fielded a very young side that featured eight homegrown players, four of them coming off the bench.

How they delivered for Rowley when they needed him most. Tom Humphreys, the interchange hooker, was the best player on the pitch, injecting life into Saints upon his arrival. He set up Jack Welsby’s try with a blistering break. On the wing, Jack Campbell scored twice and came up with two massive defensive interventions in either half. This was an outstanding debut. Jake Davies stood strong at centre too.

When injuries hit like this, kids sink or swim. They swum. That is the St Helens way, and that should be how it remains at this club.

Did this result save Paul Rowley’s job?

The reality is we’ll probably never know the answer to this question, but had they had another performance like Sunday, you would have to think his tenure was under serious threat?

It was noted that neither Chairman Eamonn McManus nor CEO Abi Ekoku made any comment in the matchday programme, nor was there any club statement, much to the annoyance of a section of the fanbase.

It felt like he needed a win though, and he got one. A convincing one at that. If the coach comes in for criticism – and undoubtedly some of it is warranted, he deserves credit when things go right. He made some bold calls with his team selection, namely the decision to play Tristan Sailor at centre and Harry Robertson in the halves. It paid off.

Clearly bigger challenges await – Catalans were disgraceful here, but that’s for a different day. All eyes on Wigan next week.

What to make of Welsby and Sironen celebrations?

Both were on the scoresheet here, their celebrations were noteworthy. After touching down, both put their fingers to their ears and glared at the home end. It did not go unnoticed.

Welsby has, in particular, come in for a lot of criticism, and he has made his feelings clear about supporters in the past, memorably admitting he refused to clap them at last year’s Magic Weekend.

How much can you read into it? It’s hard to know, but it’s hard not to decipher it either!

Robertson at six – the future?

People have wanted to see it. They saw it. They’re going to want more of it.

Harry Robertson finally got his shot in the halves and he took it superbly. He was a run threat, he looked energetic. Truthfully, he looked lik a different player.

Robertson’s long-term future has to be in the spine. That much is clear. But how do you do it?

We know Tristan Sailor is locked in long-term. Welsby has another year. Who knows on Jackson Hastings.

But something has to give and with other clubs, notably Wakefield, very publicly keen to sign him, it feels like something will have to give there eventually. Food for thought.

Fans play their part

It felt like this could end up being a very difficult evening for the club. The loss to Toulouse last Sunday saw anger hit new levels, if that had have repeated itself, who knows what would have happened.

Rowley admitted himself Saints turned it in last week. There were no signs of that here. Was it a response to those comments? Was in something else? Either way, Saints’ effort was tremendous and they ultimately got their rewards.

And the fans got behind them too. Social media would tell you the fans have turned on the club. It didn’t feel like that inside the stadium. They were behind the team from the start and it stayed that way, even when they were behind.

Expectations are high at Saints, and it’s reasonable to suggest too high given where the squad is at. But effort often gets fans onside. It did here.