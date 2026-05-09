St Helens player ratings woeful after worst performance of the year

St Helens came crashing down to earth as they were thrashed 32-0 by Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-final. Paul Rowley’s side were well off the pace as their wait for silverware continues. Here are the player ratings.

Tristan Sailor – 5: An anonymous figure, caused Wigan no problems, but wasn’t alone in that.

Owen Dagnall – 6: One of Saints’ better players, carried well and came up with some good defensive reads.

Harry Robertson – 5: Another who was very quiet, didn’t get the good ball he needs to make an impact.

Deon Cross – 3: His edge had some opportunities in the first-half they should have taken, and were outplayed when required to defend too.

Lewis Murphy – 4: A very bizarre game for the winger. Carried the ball really well but fumbled a drop out and a kick behind from which Wigan scored.

Jack Welsby – 5: Looked dangerous in the opening 15 minutes and caused Wigan some problems but faded after that. Sin-binned late on.

Jackson Hastings – 6: Saints were predictable because everything went through him, though that wasn’t particularly his fault. Kicked to the corners well. Ultimately did his part but wasn’t backed up by others.

David Klemmer – 5: Struggled with the speed and intensity of the game but wasn’t lacking effort.

Daryl Clark – 6: Maybe Saints’ best, unlucky not to score in the first-half. Tremendous work rate.

Matty Lees – N/A: Off after one set due to a knee injury. An undescribable blow for Saints.

Matt Whitley – 3: Didn’t impress in a poor overall afternoon for Saints.

Shane Wright – 4: Another who just did not play well enough on the day.

Joe Shorrocks – 5: Key role in the team to link the middle but Wigan weren’t fazed by him.

Jonny Lomax – N/A: Came on for the final seven minutes.

Alex Walmsley – 4: Bad day at the office for the big man. Two quickfire penalties were conceded in the first-half from which Wigan posted points. Lost the ball after a crunching Nsemba tackle and then penalised after for a high shot.

George Delaney – 6: Didn’t do so bad when brought off the bench.

Noah Stephens – 5: Not his best performance and went off late with a HIA.