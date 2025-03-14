St Helens booked their place in the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup with a 22-14 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Tries from Tristan Sailor, Harry Robertson and Matt Whitley in a blistering eight-minute purple patch in the second half proved to be the difference for the Saints, who progress to the last eight at the expense of the Rhinos.

It was far from vintage, but here are the Saints player ratings on a night where the result was all that mattered – with two players in particular shining..

Jack Welsby: 7

Was tested all night long by Leeds’ attacking kicks but stood up to them all. Not his brilliant best in attack, but certainly contributed well defensively and out of yardage.

Kyle Feldt: 7

Carried well, took his try well.

Harry Robertson: 9

What a player he is turning into at such a young age already. It’s hard to see how Konrad Hurrell – or anyone – dislodges him from the team. Outstanding.

Mark Percival: 8

Looked really strong defensively, making a couple of big tackles in a tense first half. Left the field with a worrying injury near the end, mind.

Jon Bennison: 7

Is proving to be a fine deputy for Lewis Murphy. Safe under the high ball and strong coming out of back-field. A regular run of games is helping him find his form.

Tristan Sailor: 7

Still settling into life as a Super League player. Work to do with his last-tackle plays but in broken play, Sailor is such a threat. His best is still ahead of him.

Jonny Lomax: 7

Like Sailor, the Saints skipper is taking a while to gel at the start of 2025. The better days for their pairing is to come – but Lomax’s kicking game was influential.

Alex Walmsley: 8

Two really, really good stints including the opening half-hour. When the game was all about the battle in the middles, Walmsley helped the Saints hold their own.

Daryl Clark: 8

Was the Saints’ brightest attacking focal point in a tame first half but when they got rolling after the break, Clark did what he always does: cause mayhem and lay the platform for others to deliver.

Matty Lees: 7

Another strong performer in the middle.

Curtis Sironen: 7

Solid and effective on the edge.

Joe Batchelor: 6

Did well enough but his night was ended prematurely by a HIA.

Morgan Knowles: 9

What a miss he is going to be in 2026. The heartbeat of everything the Saints’ pack did well, and so, so influential in attack. The game’s standout player.

George Delaney: 7

Great impact from the bench, as always.

Jake Wingfield: 7

The Saints’ bench made a real difference and Wingfield was part of it.

Agnatius Paasi: 7

The big man was his usual impactful self.

Matt Whitley: 8

Did really well off the bench after being called upon following the HIA to Batchelor and scored a try to boot.