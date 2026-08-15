St Helens player ratings as star lands perfect score in dazzling display

Matthew Shaw
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St Helens star Tristan Sailor.

St Helens star Tristan Sailor.

St Helens emphatically responded to their losing streak with an unbelievable hammering of Wakefield Trinity, winning 44-16 against the top-two chasing West Yorkshire outfit. Tristan Sailor scored a hat-trick in what was one of Saints’ best performances of the season. Here are the player ratings.

Jack Welsby – 8: Should have done better for Tyson Smoothy’s try but was quality after returning from his HIA assessment.

Jacob Douglas – 6: Didn’t see much traffic in the game but was tidy.

Tristan Sailor – 10: One of his best performances in a Saints shirt. Covered three different positions and was everywhere, scoring two tries and assisting another. Outstanding.

Nene Macdonald – 4: Was all over the shop defensively in the first-half and just looked out of sync with the rest of the side.

Lewis Murphy – 8: Has come in for a lot of criticism but was excellent here. Took his two tries superbly and carried well. Such a shame he got injured.

Harry Robertson – 7: Wasn’t the star performer this week but still constantly threatened with ball in hand.

Jackson Hastings – 8: Delightful kick assist for Tristan Sailor’s try. Showed some real creativity at a key moment.

Alex Walmsley – 5: Had a short stint and didn’t come back on the field until late.

Joe Shorrocks – 7: Moved to hooker and looked much better.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita – 8: Has proven to be a smart mid-season pick-up. Had an excellent game.

Jake Davies – 8: Grew in confidence and got two later tries.

Shane Wright – 6: Solid enough in the pack. Did his job.

Jacob Host – 8: St Helens would have been a lot better had he been fit all season.

Tom Humphreys – 6: Has had a few rough outings after an excellent debut but this was improved.

Billy Keeley – 7: Showed great anticipation to get his first Saints try.

Matty Evans – 6: Held his own against a good side.

Chris Matagi – N/A: Didn’t get on the field until late on.

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