St Helens player ratings as Paul Rowley era begins in poor fashion
St Helens’ start to life under Paul Rowley was a disappointing one as they fell to a 24-14 defeat at Warrington Wolves. Here are the playing ratings.
Jack Welsby – 6: Took his try well, but was burned by Cai Taylor-Wray for Warrington’s second try. Saints will hope his injury isn’t serious.
Kyle Feldt – 6: Carried well and was good aerially. Had a decent game.
Harry Robertson – 5: Showed some very small glimpses of quality but was done too easy by Toby King for the first try.
Nene Macdonald – 6: A steady debut. Nothing of particular note to report.
Deon Cross – 5: Got through his work with minimum fuss.
Tristan Sailor – 5: Did nothing here to convince anyone he is the answer at six. But took the try very well. He has those moments in him.
Jackson Hastings – 6: Captain for the night, took on a lot of the kicking, had his moments. Yellow carded.
David Klemmer – 5: Didn’t impress on his first Super League outing. Grafted but nothing more.
Daryl Clark – 5: Saints didn’t generate the ruck speed needed to get him in the game.
George Delaney – 5: Given a starting berth but struggled to make an impact.
Shane Wright – 4: Too ill-disciplined, not his best outing.
Matt Whitley – 5: Not able to make an impact on the game.
Joe Shorrocks – 5: Effort was there but didn’t seem in sync with the rest of the pack with the ball.
Jonny Lomax – 5: Came on at hooker and got through his work.
Alex Walmsley – 6: Threatened more than most but the damage was largely done before he game on.
Jacob Host – 5: A quiet evening for the new recruit.
Owen Dagnall – 6: Had a decent game once he came on the field late.