St Helens player ratings as Paul Rowley era begins in poor fashion

St Helens’ start to life under Paul Rowley was a disappointing one as they fell to a 24-14 defeat at Warrington Wolves. Here are the playing ratings.

Jack Welsby – 6: Took his try well, but was burned by Cai Taylor-Wray for Warrington’s second try. Saints will hope his injury isn’t serious.

Kyle Feldt – 6: Carried well and was good aerially. Had a decent game.

Harry Robertson – 5: Showed some very small glimpses of quality but was done too easy by Toby King for the first try.

Nene Macdonald – 6: A steady debut. Nothing of particular note to report.

Deon Cross – 5: Got through his work with minimum fuss.

Tristan Sailor – 5: Did nothing here to convince anyone he is the answer at six. But took the try very well. He has those moments in him.

Jackson Hastings – 6: Captain for the night, took on a lot of the kicking, had his moments. Yellow carded.

David Klemmer – 5: Didn’t impress on his first Super League outing. Grafted but nothing more.

Daryl Clark – 5: Saints didn’t generate the ruck speed needed to get him in the game.

George Delaney – 5: Given a starting berth but struggled to make an impact.

Shane Wright – 4: Too ill-disciplined, not his best outing.

Matt Whitley – 5: Not able to make an impact on the game.

Joe Shorrocks – 5: Effort was there but didn’t seem in sync with the rest of the pack with the ball.

Jonny Lomax – 5: Came on at hooker and got through his work.

Alex Walmsley – 6: Threatened more than most but the damage was largely done before he game on.

Jacob Host – 5: A quiet evening for the new recruit.

Owen Dagnall – 6: Had a decent game once he came on the field late.