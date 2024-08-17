St Helens boss Paul Wellens provides Curtis Sironen injury latest after Wigan Warriors defeat

St Helens coach Paul Wellens has provided an injury update on Curtis Sironen following their defeat to Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend.

Australian forward Sironen left the action in the early stages of Saints‘ 20-0 loss to rivals Wigan at Elland Road on Saturday, with Wellens providing somewhat of an update on his key back-rower in his post-match press conference.

“It’s his calf,” Wellens said. “We’re not too sure yet, we’re hoping it’s not too serious.

“He didn’t play long in the game and we got him off as soon as there was an issue so hopefully that was a factor in it not being that bad but only the scans will tell.”

Wellens will welcome back club captain Lomax for next Saturday’s visit of Hull KR after serving his three-match suspension: and there’s a possibility of Sione Mata’utia returning to action, too.

“Jonny Lomax returns from suspension so that’s going to be a huge boost for us and probably settles our half combination down a little bit,” Wellens said.

“Other than that, Sione Mata’utia might return, so if Sione does return then that’d be a huge boost for us because we are thin on the ground at the moment.”

The Warriors scored three tries, with Adam Keighran kicking four goals, to give Peet’s side a 20-0 victory at Elland Road.

“Early on in the game when they got opportunities they took them and when we got opportunities in the game we just didn’t,” Wellens added.

“We were always going to be challenged today given the situation we find ourselves in, we’ve had one training session with a new spine thrown together but ultimately we didn’t have the quality today to open them up consistently enough.

“I was really pleased with a lot of what we did in terms of our effort but we lacked football smarts today. Maybe I’m being a bit harsh given the situation we find ourselves in, but little things like when Liam Marshall scores his first try, we allow him to round the ball and go around under the sticks. If he puts that in the corner then it’s 4-0 and not 6-0, little bits of detail that are a lack of smarts, and then the score is 12-0, not 14-0 for example. That’s one isolated incident but there are a number of others.

“Ball steals, I couldn’t quite work out what was going on there, there was big shifts of momentum there, but what I’ve got to say is the team that deserved to win, won.”

