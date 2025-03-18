St Helens’ overseas star to undergo surgery as Mark Percival update provided

St Helens will be without Kyle Feldt for the next three months after he was booked in to undergo hand surgery later this week.

The Saints have suffered a number of early-season injury setbacks, with one of their big-name wing arrivals, Lewis Murphy, already on the sidelines.

And Murphy will now be joined by Feldt, who attempted to play on through a hand injury suffered against Hull KR. However, that injury worsened on Friday evening against Leeds Rhinos – and the ligament in question has now ruptured.

That means surgery is the only option for Feldt, with Paul Wellens conceded it is a major blow.

“We’ve had an unfortunate one,” Wellens said. “Kyle Feldt has had scans and he’s ruptured a ligament in his hand: he did it against Hull KR. But it’s worsened and he’ll need surgery which he’ll have on Friday.

“That could see him out for 12 weeks which is a cruel blow for us but the nature of the game is that injuries happen and we’ll support him in the recovery.

“We were hopeful it would be something we could manage to the end of the year. Having seen the hand specialist though, that’s not the case: the ligament puts the hand in a vulnerable position.”

Murphy is still several weeks away from returning, meaning Wellens’ options in the outside backs are thinning by the week.

“We’re pretty depleted,” he said. We’ve already lost Lewis Murphy, Konrad Hurrell and Owen Dagnall so we’re down on numbers in the outside backs.”

Wellens confirmed the likes of Ben Davies could be an option to come into the 17, with Harry Robertson going to the wing.

But there is slightly more optimistic news on Mark Percival. He left the field with an ankle injury on Friday but has been running today (Tuesday) and could yet be cleared to face Warrington on Friday night.

Wellens said: “Percy has run on the field with physios and we’re hoping he continues to make a good recovery and he’ll be able to play at the weekend.”

Joe Batchelor will also definitely be missing, after failing a HIA against Leeds.

