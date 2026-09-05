Interim head coach Eamon O’Carroll has fiercely defended St Helens’ under-fire overseas stars, insisting they have ‘copped unfair stick’: with Shane Wright utilised as an example.

Back-rower Wright arrived at Saints midway through the 2025 campaign, initially joining on loan from then-fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils amid their financial issues.

The Australian was the scorer of the unforgettable ‘Wide to Wright’ try at Headingley last year as Paul Wellens’ side stunned Leeds Rhinos to reach the play-off semi-finals.

But this year has been an incredibly difficult one for all connected to the Merseyside outfit, and for the first time in Super League history, they have missed out on the play-offs.

Amid a turbulent campaign, plenty of overseas stars have been criticised from all angles – and O’Carroll has now moved to defend his stars.

‘Some of our overseas players cop some stick which is unfair at times’

Saints’ faint top six hopes were officially ended on Friday night at Leigh, being beaten 48-10 at the Leopards’ Den by a side that will be involved in the play-offs.

Post-match, interim boss O’Carroll picked out two overseas stars recruited ahead of 2026 for special praise, saying: “It was a collective effort, but David Klemmer and Jacob Host were the two senior front-rowers out there.

“During the first period I was sending messages out to get a check on them as to whether they needed to come off, but they just kept saying they’d stay out.

That feedback, particularly coming from overseas players as well… some of our overseas players cop some stick which is unfair at times. I throw Shane Wright in that.

“There’s not a player in that changing room who doesn’t love Shane Wright for what he does. He does all the dirty work and turns up for his team-mates every single week.”

Saints can now look forward to a fresh start in 2027, with current Australia head coach Kevin Walters taking charge at the BrewDog Stadium ahead of the new campaign.

The Red V conclude their 2026 campaign on home soil against Hull KR next weekend, with the reigning Super League champions having also cemented their top six spot on Friday night as they beat Huddersfield Giants.

O’Carroll added: “I would say those two (Klemmer and Host were standouts), and I could probably go through the squad, but those two really stood out to me because in the nitty gritty when it was tough, I gave them an out and they didn’t want to take it.

“I think he (Klemmer) has been great and he’ll be even better next year under different circumstances, I’d be very surprised if we’re still in the same situation next year with so many key individuals unable to be selected.

“He’ll be better for that. He’s diligent, he’s always in (doing extra gym and field sessions) with his family. He cares.

“Sometimes you can get overseas players wrong, and I think the club has absolutely nailed it with some of ours.”