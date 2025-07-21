Josh Papalii’s proposed move to St Helens in 2026 could be in doubt after Canberra Raiders reportedly changed their mind on a new deal.

The Raiders told Papalii earlier this year that they would be unable to offer their most-capped player a new contract beyond the end of this season. He subsequently told them he would not be willing to play against them – leading to the Saints launching a play for the Queensland star.

They were believed to have been close to agreeing a two-year deal with Papalii but now, fresh reports from Australia are claiming he is having ‘second thoughts’ on moving to England.

That is because the Raiders are giving major consideration to offering the forward a one-year extension that could see him extend his stint with Canberra.

It would be a major blow for the Saints, who had earmarked Papalii as a major piece of recruitment for the 2026 season as they embark on a significant overhaul of their overseas quota.

A large number of their overseas contingent are off-contract this winter and are expected to depart. That includes the likes of Konrad Hurrell, Agnatius Paasi and James Bell, the latter of whom has already signed for Hull FC in 2026.

And with the quota increasing to ten spots, that means there is significant room for the Saints to operate in when it comes to players in the NRL.

Papalii was likely to be the first big name to pen on the dotted line but it now appears that move is in some doubt.

