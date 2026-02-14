St Helens CEO Mike Rush to exit after 27 years

Mike Rush, St Helens’ long-serving CEO, is leaving the club.

After almost 27 years at the club in a variety of roles, Rush’s time at the club has come to an end. Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that Saints will make an announcement on his exit in the coming days.

Starting as an executive development manager and ending with a 13-year stint as CEO of the club, Rush has been credited for being one of Super League’s best managers of the salary cap, overseeing matters during the club’s historic period when they won four Super League titles in a row, as well as the World Club Challenge.

However, he is now set to exit the club, with his departure coming just months after two club legends in Paul Wellens and James Roby departed after also having associations lasting around a quarter of a century with the red vee.

During his time at St Helens, Rush took on a variety of roles and was even head coach during the 2012 season, winning 18 of his 25 games in charge.

He was appointed CEO after that and has remained in that role since, until now. It comes after St Helens legend Jon Wilkin said on Sky Sports changes were coming at the top of the club following their opening-round defeat to Warrington Wolves.

It has been a lively start to the year for Saints, with their preparation for the new season overshadowed by the future of Mark Percival, who is set to leave the club at the end of the year after a contract offer that was tabled was rescinded. He is due to join Huddersfield Giants next year.

How Saints intend to replace Rush remains to be seen though sources, have indicated that chairman Eamonn McManus is likely to take on a more hands-on role in the coming months and work closely with the club’s new head coach, Paul Rowley.