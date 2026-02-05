To say the situation regarding Mark Percival and St Helens has come as a surprise would be quite the understatement.

Percival, a one-club man and seemingly destined to play out his career with the club, is now actively pursuing options to leave after a dispute over his next contract.

A two-year deal had been agreed but is now off the table, that has caused issues to the point that he would like the opportunity to leave now.

Why that deal was on the table then and now isn’t is unclear. Clearly, something has changed.

It goes without saying that it’s an unwanted distraction for Saints ahead of the new season but also gives them a challenge to navigate from a recruitment perspective too. Saints do not want Percival to leave now.

In truth, they are well stocked in the outside backs. For the first time in a long time, Percival does not seem guaranteed of a spot in the team, with Harry Robertson and Nene Macdonald also excellent centres. Deon Cross and Owen Dagnall are other options too.

That said, he remains an excellent player and one who would walk in most sides. There’s little doubt he’ll still play a prominent role at Saints should he stay.

It is, quite clearly, a tricky situation, and one that’s going to be hard to resolve cleanly. Making it trickier is his stature at the club, having playing in four Grand Final triumphs.

From Saints’ side, you can rationalise why they don’t want to commit to a longer contract. They have strong options in the position, and Percival is on a good salary, they may well feel, in the salary cap sport rugby league is, that money might be better invested in other parts of the squad. Clearly though, it isn’t the thinking that’s the issue, more how it has played out.

There’s little doubting Percival will command interest. At 31, he’s still got gas in the tank and has played over 20 games in three consecutive seasons. His pedigree and knowledge of winning will be another enticement.

But for now, it appears that his future will be elsewhere in 2027, if not before.