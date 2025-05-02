St Helens man makes permanent exit to Championship heavyweights

St Helens star Ben Davies has joined Championship side Oldham on a permanent deal with immediate effect and could even make his debut for the Roughyeds at Doncaster this weekend.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens moved to quash speculation over Davies’ future only weeks ago but now the versatile 25-year-old has left the club on a deal that ties him to Boundary Park until the end of 2026.

The 25-year-old centre or second row has scored 11 tries in 41 Saints appearances since making his Super League debut five seasons ago but has appeared just once this season, in the early rounds of the Challenge Cup.

His signing is another big coup for a Roughyeds side which sits 4th in the Championship table and is 80 minutes from Wembley in the 1895 Cup.

“I can’t wait to get involved, rip in with the lads, get some game time and have fun doing it,” Davies told Roughyeds TV.

“I am fit, firing and ready to go. I will get butterflies pulling on that Oldham shirt and playing for a great club with a real history.”

Davies joins Oldham at a key point in the season, with injuries ravaging Sean Long’s squad over the past fortnight that has seen a draw at Widnes and defeat by Bradford Bulls.

Sunday’s trip to Doncaster is followed by a home clash with Toulouse and then the 1895 Cup semi-final against Featherstone the following week as Oldham bid to reach Wembley for the first time in the club’s history.

“Oldham are great club and what they are doing at the moment is striving to be the best,” said Davies.

“The club is going in the right direction with players who are aspiring to be Super League players and achieve that goal. Everyone is confident and the team is on high a high. I want to add to that and improve the team.

“I think I’m an exciting player so can’t wait to play under Sean Long who is a Saints legend. I’m off the cuff but consistent and will always put 110 per cent effort into everything I do.”

Head coach Sean Long added: “Ben is a good player who is still only young but has played a lot of Super League.

“We are a bit short with injuries in the outside backs and back row so Ben can play both which is great for us. He’s a good guy and that is what we want – good people who work hard for the team. He’s really excited to see what we are doing off the field and he just wants to play rugby.

“He’s been in and out of the team at Saints but wants to play every week and be consistent. I’ve told him that if he plays well for us then he will keep his spot.”