St Helens make Tommy Makinson appeal decision after hefty suspension

St Helens will fight the three-match ban handed out to England winger Tommy Makinson at a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Makinson was banned for three games following an incident during the Saints‘ heavy defeat to Hull KR on Saturday afternoon. He was given a straight red card after a high tackle on Rovers’ Tyrone May in the final ten minutes of the loss.

Makinson was then subsequently given a three-match ban after being charged with Grade D Head Contact, which would rule him out of the majority of the remainder of the regular Super League season.

But the Saints will contest that suspension in a bid to at least get it reduced or potentially quashed at a tribunal on Tuesday evening. They will argue the sanction is too severe given the offence, and will hope to have Makinson available for Paul Wellens’ side.

As things stand, there is a distinct possibility Makinson has played his final match at home as a St Helens player. He will miss their remaining home fixture against Castleford Tigers and the away trips to Huddersfield and Warrington – before potentially being available for the last game of the season away at Leigh.

The Saints would have to finish fourth in order to have another home game in the play-offs. If they finish fifth, sixth or miss out on the top six altogether then Makinson would not feature at the Totally Wicked Stadium for the Saints again.

He is heading to Catalans Dragons in 2025, and is now facing the prospect of missing three games at the business end of the season, with the Saints’ spot in the top six still far from secure.

WEEKEND REVIEW

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils and Hull KR have SEVEN inclusions in Super League Team of the Week

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Hull KR go top, Championship form teams on rise, Wigan Warriors move up

👉🏻 11 conclusions: St Helens’ major changes, Wigan Warriors problem, Warrington Wolves’ dilemma