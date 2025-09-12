St Helens coach Paul Wellens has once again shifted his spine around for Friday’s huge clash with Leigh Leopards – with Jack Welsby in at half-back as part of another tactical reshuffle.

The Saints have changed their spine on a near-weekly basis since Welsby’s return from injury at the start of last month. This will be the fifth consecutive game in which Wellens has moved his team around, with Welsby often the focal point for the switches.

That has proven to be the case again on Friday against the Leopards, in a game which the Saints must win to ensure they remain in the race to finish higher than fifth going into the final round of the season.

Welsby started at loose-forward last week against Wigan but on Friday night, he has been reverted to half-back to partner Moses Mbye. Jonny Lomax has been dropped to the bench once again.

That means Tristan Sailor continues at fullback, with the pressure on the Australian import to deliver on the big stage and for Welsby to show he can play in a position other than his preferred choice.

It remained possible that Welsby could have continued at 13 after Morgan Knowles was ruled out for a second consecutive week due to a failed HIA suffered against Hull KR.

Instead, Joe Batchelor has been given the responsibility of filling in for the England international. There is also a boost on the bench, with forward George Delaney back after suspension.

St Helens: Sailor, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Cross, Welsby, Mbye, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Batchelor. Interchange: Lomax, Bell, Paasi, Delaney.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Mike Eccles’ London future clarified as Jason Demetriou to be coach regardless of division

👉🏻 Castleford make decision on future of key coaching duo ahead of Ryan Carr arrival

👉🏻 What Leeds’ shock defeat means for play-off picture with Leigh among big winners

👉🏻 London Broncos launch stunning move for St George superstar for 2026